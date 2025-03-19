Punisher has returned in Daredevil: Born Again, on the 9 year anniversary of his first MCU appearance

News
By published

Nine years later, Frank Castle is back in action

Jon Bernthal as The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again
(Image credit: Disney)

The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 4! Turn back now if you're not up to date!

Nine years after his first live-action appearance, Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle has returned in Daredevil: Born Again.

Bernthal's Punisher first debuted in the Netflix Daredevil show in season 2, which dropped on March 18, 2016. Born Again episode 4 premiered on March 18 in the US (and March 19 in the UK).

In the new episode, Frank and Charlie Cox's Daredevil come face to face in an intense confrontation, after multiple NYPD officers have displayed the Punisher emblem over the past few installments – and White Tiger's killer used a bullet with the insignia.

Born Again won't be the last we see of Frank, either, as a special in the style of Werewolf by Night has already been confirmed. "I care very deeply about Frank, I'm really grateful that I'm getting the opportunity to tell the story that I think the fans deserve. We're giving it our all and we're trying to tell a Frank Castle story that we're going to turn our back on the audience – it's not going to be easy, it's not going to be light, and I think it's the version that this character deserves and I'm just beyond honored and grateful that we get the opportunity," Bernthal said recently of the upcoming special.

You can keep up to date with the Marvel Phase 5 show with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule, or see our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review for our spoiler-free verdict on the show.

For everything else the MCU has in store, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.

See more TV Shows News
Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Marvel producer teases how Punisher's role fits into Daredevil: Born Again: "Frank's appearances are just insane"
Punisher
Marvel confirms a Punisher special with Jon Bernthal after Daredevil: Born Again
The Punisher holding two machine guns in the rain
Daredevil: Born Again - Learn the bullet-riddled comic book history of the Punisher before he officially joins the MCU
Jon Bernthal in The Punisher
Daredevil: Born Again's Charlie Cox reveals that The Punisher star Jon Bernthal would regularly rewrite his lines during filming
Daredevil: Born Again
Ultra-violent Daredevil: Born Again trailer reveals first look at new Punisher logo
Jon Bernthal in The Punisher
Daredevil fans have spotted a Punisher detail in the Born Again premiere, and Frank Castle is not going to be happy about it
Latest in Marvel TV Shows
Punisher
Punisher star Jon Bernthal walked away from the original Daredevil: Born Again because he disagreed with his character's direction: "I thought would not appeal to the fans"
Jon Bernthal as The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again
Punisher has returned in Daredevil: Born Again, on the 9 year anniversary of his first MCU appearance
Daredevil: Born Again
New Daredevil: Born Again season 2 behind-the-scenes photo sees Karen Page actor Deborah Ann Woll wearing an absolutely baffling wig
Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Elizabeth Olsen
Marvel fans are talking about the biggest mistakes the MCU has made - and everyone seems to agree on one particularly tragic moment
Luke Cage
Luke Cage actor still has "hopes" that his character will return: "I don't think it's impossible"
Cyclops and the X-Men in X-Men &#039;97
X-Men '97 season 3 just got an exciting update, even though we still don't know when season 2 will be on Disney Plus
Latest in News
Punisher
Punisher star Jon Bernthal walked away from the original Daredevil: Born Again because he disagreed with his character's direction: "I thought would not appeal to the fans"
A purple scholar reads a text in a World of Warcraft library
WoW Classic might be getting a legendary weapon that's been the subject of rumors in the MMO's mainline version for 20 years
Jon Bernthal as The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again
Punisher has returned in Daredevil: Born Again, on the 9 year anniversary of his first MCU appearance
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe and Yasuke outside Hideout
Assassin's Creed Shadows reviews are in but the only thing I care about is all the adorable monkeys you can buy and have live in your hideout
inZOI Character Studio trailer screenshot showing a young woman with ginger-y hair and a light baseball cap smiling to the side
If you can't get enough of killing Sims in The Sims 4, iNZOI offers "16 different types of deaths" to inflict upon your poor unsuspecting Zois
Pokemon GO
Despite new ownership's iffy history, Pokemon GO lead claims intrusive ads and playtime restrictions won't plague the game: "Not now, not ever"
More about marvel tv shows
Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 finally revealed the Marvel show's most mysterious character so far
Daredevil: Born Again

New Daredevil: Born Again season 2 behind-the-scenes photo sees Karen Page actor Deborah Ann Woll wearing an absolutely baffling wig
Punisher

Punisher star Jon Bernthal walked away from the original Daredevil: Born Again because he disagreed with his character's direction: "I thought would not appeal to the fans"
See more latest
Most Popular
Punisher
Punisher star Jon Bernthal walked away from the original Daredevil: Born Again because he disagreed with his character's direction: "I thought would not appeal to the fans"
A purple scholar reads a text in a World of Warcraft library
WoW Classic might be getting a legendary weapon that's been the subject of rumors in the MMO's mainline version for 20 years
Balatro Joker art
When starting development on his hit roguelike, Balatro creator set out to recreate a made-up card game he played "thousands" of times with his friends
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe and Yasuke outside Hideout
Assassin's Creed Shadows reviews are in but the only thing I care about is all the adorable monkeys you can buy and have live in your hideout
inZOI Character Studio trailer screenshot showing a young woman with ginger-y hair and a light baseball cap smiling to the side
If you can't get enough of killing Sims in The Sims 4, iNZOI offers "16 different types of deaths" to inflict upon your poor unsuspecting Zois
Pokemon GO
Despite new ownership's iffy history, Pokemon GO lead claims intrusive ads and playtime restrictions won't plague the game: "Not now, not ever"
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 finally revealed the Marvel show's most mysterious character so far
Games like The Witcher 3: A cut scene during Act 2 of Baldur&#039;s Gate 3.
Baldur's Gate 3's corporate overlord says news on the future of the RPG series is coming "in pretty short order"
Silent Hill 2 Remake
Silent Hill 2 Remake devs spent many hours "watching, reading, discussing" fan theories about the iconic Labyrinth level and wanted to "incorporate as many" of them as possible
Phoenix #12
Jean Grey's "miraculous return" will solve an X-Men mystery that's been lingering for over 30 years