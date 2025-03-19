Punisher has returned in Daredevil: Born Again, on the 9 year anniversary of his first MCU appearance

The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episode 4! Turn back now if you're not up to date!

Nine years after his first live-action appearance, Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle has returned in Daredevil: Born Again.

Bernthal's Punisher first debuted in the Netflix Daredevil show in season 2, which dropped on March 18, 2016. Born Again episode 4 premiered on March 18 in the US (and March 19 in the UK).

In the new episode, Frank and Charlie Cox's Daredevil come face to face in an intense confrontation, after multiple NYPD officers have displayed the Punisher emblem over the past few installments – and White Tiger's killer used a bullet with the insignia.

Born Again won't be the last we see of Frank, either, as a special in the style of Werewolf by Night has already been confirmed. "I care very deeply about Frank, I'm really grateful that I'm getting the opportunity to tell the story that I think the fans deserve. We're giving it our all and we're trying to tell a Frank Castle story that we're going to turn our back on the audience – it's not going to be easy, it's not going to be light, and I think it's the version that this character deserves and I'm just beyond honored and grateful that we get the opportunity," Bernthal said recently of the upcoming special.

