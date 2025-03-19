New Daredevil: Born Again episode sees Frank Castle call one fan-favorite villain by his comic book name for the first time - and Marvel fans are loving it

published

Bullseye has entered the chat

Wilson Bethel as Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Frank Castle aka The Punisher has returned to our screens - and nonchalantly refers to one of the most Daredevil villains by his proper comic book name for the first time in on-screen history.

In Daredevil: Born Again episode 4, during a heated conversation between Frank and Matt about the tragic death of you-know-who, Frank says, "So what now, every day Bullseye goes to the town hall, eats his slop, breathes the same air you breathe?"

Fans were quick to point out that this is the first time Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter has ever been referred to by his proper comic book villain name on screen - something the original Netflix Daredevil series didn't even do.

Given that Daredevil season 3 more or less set up Bullseye's origin story, it made sense that he did not have the moniker yet. But, because Frank and Bullseye haven't fought on-screen, fans are wondering what transpired between the end of the Netflix series and the time jump in Daredevil: Born Again. Because this is the first time the name Bullseye has been uttered in the character's seven-year onscreen history, I'm wondering if this is setting up a fight between him and Frank for later on in the season. The two have duked it out time and time again in the comics.

"Seems like they crossed paths offscreen and already established a rivalry if Frank is the one to call him Bullseye first," one fan pointed out. You can watch the clip below.

"Frank calling Dex Bullseye is something so wholesome," another fan wrote. "Like the way Frank casually says it & it flows through beautifully."

"Really cool detail Frank calling Dex by Bullseye and not his real name really shows that he considers him a lowlife and not a real person," said another.

Daredevil: Born Again is streaming now on Disney Plus. Keep up to date on new episodes with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule, or, check out our Daredevil: Born Again review. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

