Daredevil: Born Again fans are in shock after "sickening" death scene of a fan-favorite character

By
published

The season premiere began with tragedy

Daredevil: Born Again
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Daredevil: Born Again isn't pulling any punches. The first episode of the new Disney Plus show kicked off with a heartbreaking character death, which has left fans in shock.

As you might expect, there are major Daredevil: Born Again spoilers ahead, so turn back now if you haven't caught up on the double-episode premiere yet and don't want to know what happens!

If you're still here, you'll know that Matt Murdock's best friend and business partner Foggy, played by Elden Henson, met a tragic end before the opening credits had even begun. He died at the hands of Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter, AKA Bullseye, who's out for revenge after the events of Daredevil season 3. Foggy bled out on the sidewalk outside Josie's bar with Karen beside him as Matt tried to take down Bullseye.

"'I don't get to see him again. WE don't get to see Foggy again – because my friend is dead.' The most sickening, heartbreaking and shocking 15 minutes of a new season in a TV show," tweeted one viewer, quoting Matt's statement at Bullseye's sentencing.

"The fact that Foggy made Matt promise him that he wouldn't lose him, but Foggy never promised Matt back, my heart is broken into a thousand pieces now," said another.

"No way they killed off a main character and then time skipped past all the grieving?! Foggy I love you!" wrote another fan.

"Foggy dying broke my heart; I didn't think they would pull the trigger (no pun intended)," someone else posted.

However, it may not be all bad news. According to Marvel TV boss and Born Again executive producer Brad Winderbaum, Henson (and Deborah Ann Woll, who plays Karen Page) will be returning for Daredevil: Born Again season 2. Intriguing.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are releasing weekly on Disney Plus. Take a look at our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review for our verdict on the series, and check out our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule to help you stay up to date.

