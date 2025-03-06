Marvel fans have spotted a neat link between Daredevil: Born Again, the 2003 movie, and The Sopranos

Given that they're both centered on the same superhero, it goes without saying that there are connections between 2003's Daredevil movie and new Disney Plus series Daredevil: Born Again. Now, though, Marvel fans have noticed that the two titles share a link to a hugely popular HBO show, too...

In a new Twitter post, Sopranos World pointed out that Robert Iler, the actor who played Tony's son in The Sopranos, also shared a scene with a young Matt Murdock in 2003's Daredevil (as "Bully #1" no less). Meanwhile, Michael Gandolfini, the real-life son of late Tony Soprano star James Gandolfini, plays a major role in Born Again.

The actor who played Tony Soprano’s son was in Daredevil (2003) and James Gandolfini’s son became an actor and is in Daredevil: Born Again (2025) pic.twitter.com/mhcAyR2t19March 3, 2025

Gandolfini stars as Daniel Blake, a character not present in the comics, who is basically a protégé of villain Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). Two episodes in, and we've already seen him help Fisk become major of New York City and take on the role of his advisor. In short, the youngster has big ambitions when it comes to overseeing Hell's Kitchen's criminal underbelly.

In the replies, someone else pointed out that actor Vondie Curtis-Hall was also in The Sopranos, having played Ben Urich in the Daredevil movie. Similarly, over on Reddit, another fan noted that director Phil Abraham, who helmed episodes 1 and 2 of the Netflix series worked as a camera operator on the New Jersey-based drama.

"I guess if you're looking for a heavy set italian American mafioso-style guy, the choices are surprisingly limited," someone joked, as another wrote: "Colin Farrell played Bullseye in 2003 movie and Deidre O'Connell played Foggy's mom in the Netflix show. Colin Farrell now plays the Penguin and Deidre now plays Penguin's mother, which is also crazy."

"The Soprano/Daredevil universe is ever expanding," said another.

