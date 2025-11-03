Marvel fans are discussing a wasted opportunity in What If...? with one specific character who is "completely underused in the MCU"

Given its power to create limitless alternate scenarios, Marvel fans are disappointed that the Disney Plus show What If...? hasn't included one "completely underused" MCU character. We're talking, of course, about Pietro Maximoff (aka Quicksilver), who debuted (and died) in Avengers: Age of Ultron back in 2015.

"Anyone else think it's weird how What If didn't even bother with Quicksilver at all," wrote a fan on Reddit, suggesting that "a major plot that could've been explored is What if Quicksilver lived" or "what happens if he's in the equation" for star-studded films like Civil War and Infinity War. "I guess it's a canon event that MCU Quicksilver dies and stays dead," the fan concluded, prompting hundreds of responses on the social platform.

"I figured he's too overpowered to be in many stories which is why they killed him in AoU in an unconvincing way for someone with his powers in the first place," commented one user, with another claiming that "his death might be the thing that makes me angriest in all the MCU."

"Marvel Zombies Quicksilver would have been amazing. Quicksilver is completely underused in the MCU," said one fan. "The main story for the whole What if series was What If No One Remembers Quicksilver Ever Existed?" added another.

The show could have offered a different version of the Sokovia battle at the end of Age of Ultron, argues another user: "It would be a fun ironic twist that in the scenario where Ultron won, the one person who did NOT make it in the normal timeline could be the one person who does survive, and it would make decent sense that quicksilver would be the one who could survive in a world dominated by Ultron drones."

"I feel like What If just wasn't what it was pitched as at all," read another comment. "They advertised it as 'what would these Marvel movies look like if something went differently.' And instead it was just brand new Marvel stories with only the loosest of connections to their 'what if' origin. Most episodes were just entirely divorced from any of the existing stories, branching off so wildly that the original movie or event they are tied to had no relevance to the plot at all."

"Seriously you could do an entire series on Infinity War alone," quipped another, suggesting plenty of scenarios: "What if The Avengers were united? What if the teams were reversed? What if they got the gauntlet off of Thanos on Titan? What if Hulk was actually present? So many ideas they could have done to answer fans questions of What If and instead we get.... Happy as the Hulk for a night."

Beyond the missed opportunities of What If...?, fans are asking for a Quicksilver redemption a decade after the hero's MCU debut. The character, who was originally played in the MCU by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, seemed to return in WandaVision portrayed by Evan Peters (who was Quicksilver in 20th Century Fox's X-Men films), but it was all a ruse created by Agatha Harkness.

"I was SO excited at first because they made it seem like Wanda had just opened the multiverse for the first time and ripped another version of her brother into their universe, setting the stage for the X-Men to be introduced into the MCU… aaaaaand it all just turned out to be a third grade boner joke instead," complained one fan, while others didn't quite understand why Wanda couldn't just bring her brother back: "Kinda weird with all of her universe hopping to get kids and she doesn't pick up a Pietro on the way."

Next up for the MCU is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is set to arrive in cinemas on July 31, 2026.