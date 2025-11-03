Marvel fans are discussing a wasted opportunity in What If...? with one specific character who is "completely underused in the MCU"

News
By published

Fans want this character to come back from the dead

What If...?
(Image credit: Disney)

Given its power to create limitless alternate scenarios, Marvel fans are disappointed that the Disney Plus show What If...? hasn't included one "completely underused" MCU character. We're talking, of course, about Pietro Maximoff (aka Quicksilver), who debuted (and died) in Avengers: Age of Ultron back in 2015.

"Anyone else think it's weird how What If didn't even bother with Quicksilver at all," wrote a fan on Reddit, suggesting that "a major plot that could've been explored is What if Quicksilver lived" or "what happens if he's in the equation" for star-studded films like Civil War and Infinity War. "I guess it's a canon event that MCU Quicksilver dies and stays dead," the fan concluded, prompting hundreds of responses on the social platform.

"I was SO excited at first because they made it seem like Wanda had just opened the multiverse for the first time and ripped another version of her brother into their universe, setting the stage for the X-Men to be introduced into the MCU… aaaaaand it all just turned out to be a third grade boner joke instead," complained one fan, while others didn't quite understand why Wanda couldn't just bring her brother back: "Kinda weird with all of her universe hopping to get kids and she doesn't pick up a Pietro on the way."

Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.