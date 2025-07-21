Marvel boss Kevin Feige says fans can expect to see more of Sacha Baron Cohen’s "formative" Mephisto after making his MCU debut in Ironheart: "Now that he's here, the potential is clear"

As we approach Marvel Phase 6, Kevin Feige says that Marvel plans to include Sacha Baron Cohen's Mephisto in the MCU going forward.

"He was never part of WandaVision. We've talked about that. Matt's talked about that. Jack Schaefer's talk about that. He was never part of WandaVision," Feige explained at a press conference attended by GamesRadar+, when asked whether Mephisto was supposed to make an earlier debut in the MCU. "But the enthusiasm with which he was theorised on that was certainly cool and fun to watch. And he's another character that, pre-MCU, would have been hard to do. He's a devil. How do you do that character? But he's a formative character. He was a big part of Thanos' storyline in the comics. So again, now that he's here, the potential is clear."

When asked if the plan is to "use more" of Mephisto in the MCU going forward, Feige simply replied, "Yes."

Mephisto made his comic book debut in The Silver Surfer #3, which hit shelves in 1968, initially intended to be a supervillain for the Silver Surfer and Ghost Rider. He made his way into Spider-Man's rogues gallery before crossing paths with Vision and the Scarlet Witch – which is why so many Marvel fans believed he was supposed to originally be in WandaVision, or had simply been lurking in the shadows the entire time.

Ironheart marks the official debut of the character, which saw Riri (Dominique Thorne) make a deal with Mephisto (Cohen) in the season finale. Thorne previously revealed that she didn't even know who Cohen was playing until after they filmed their scenes together, implying that Marvel intended to keep the character's introduction shrouded in mystery. Ironheart marks the end of Marvel Phase 5, as The Fantastic Four: First Steps ushers in Marvel Phase 6 and brings about a new era.

