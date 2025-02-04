After his introduction in the timey-wimey second season of Marvel's Loki, everyone is keen to see more of Ke Huy Quan's bespectacled genius O.B. in the MCU. No one more so, though, than the actor himself...

"First of all, the answer to that is a resounding yes," Quan tells GamesRadar+ with a grin, when we ask if he'd be keen to put on his Time Variance Authority uniform again in the future. "I LOVE O.B. I had such a fun time playing him, I loved him on the page, and when the show came out, he was so beloved – that was so gratifying. That entire experience, working with Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson, was amazing. I would love to see him do more, not only in the TVA but possibly in the main timeline…"

When we last saw O.B. (or Ouroboros, if you'd prefer to use his full name), he was back working at the TVA after Loki (Hiddleston) opted to sacrifice himself and commit to holding the volatile timelines steady for all eternity in order to save the universe. He had penned a new TVA handbook, with Kang variant Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors) credited as co-author, and reactivated Miss Minutes – with much less evil tendencies, thankfully.

It's not farfetched to think that O.B. could one day crossover into the movies, considering that Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) recently shared the big screen with Captain Marvel and Loki's Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) had a small role in Deadpool and Wolverine.

"Wouldn't it be amazing if he got to interact with all these comic book heroes that I love, you know… Spider-Man, Iron Man…? That's a question for the big man himself, Kevin Feige. But no, honestly, I'm very grateful for that role," Quan continued. "It will always have a special place in my heart because the way I see O.B. is that he's kind of the grown version of [The Goonies character] Data, with his knowledge and he's so funny and quirky. Fingers crossed we'll get to see more of him."

In the meantime, Quan will be seen as Marvin Gable in new action-packed comedy Love Hurts. Also starring Daniel Wu, Sean Astin, and Ariana DeBose, it centers on a mild-mannered realtor whose peaceful life gets turned upside down when Rose, a mysterious former acquaintance of his, reenters his life. Things get bloody when his vengeful mobster brother catches wind of Rose's return and starts hunting the twosome down. Think John Wick meets Project A.

Love Hurts releases on February 7. For more, check out our picks of the best action movies of all time.