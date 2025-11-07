Loki writer hints that one day we may get to see the original ending planned for the Marvel show's first season: "Never say never"

Michael Waldron says he might reveal Loki season 1's alternate ending one day

Marvel writer Michael Waldron is keeping mum about the Loki season 1 alternate ending – because we may get to see it on screen one day.

"I actually typed out the answer but never say never, especially in the MCU," Waldron said during a Reddit AMA when asked if he'd ever share anything about the ending he originally wrote before the show was renewed for season 2. "Maybe one day you'll get to see it instead of read it."

