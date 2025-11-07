Loki writer hints that one day we may get to see the original ending planned for the Marvel show's first season: "Never say never"

Marvel writer Michael Waldron is keeping mum about the Loki season 1 alternate ending – because we may get to see it on screen one day.

"I actually typed out the answer but never say never, especially in the MCU," Waldron said during a Reddit AMA when asked if he'd ever share anything about the ending he originally wrote before the show was renewed for season 2. "Maybe one day you'll get to see it instead of read it."

Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as the titular trickster, was initially envisioned as a limited series on Disney Plus, but the first season ended with a post-credits tease for season 2. Waldron served as the head writer on season 1, with Eric Martin taking over for the second installment.

"Originally, I mean, I really conceived and wrote a lot of the show kind of operating as though it would just be one season, which is the best way to do these things," Waldron said back in 2022. "[There were] a million different endings. There's always a different ending. But there was the original one season ending, which I guess is just for me."

The actual ending of Loki season 1 involved a showdown between Sylvie and He Who Remains at the End of Time, which culminated in Sylvie killing He Who Remains and unleashing an uncontrollable multiverse.

Next up for Waldron in the MCU is Avengers: Doomsday, which he co-wrote with Captain America and Avengers screenwriter Stephen McFeely. The Russo brothers are back in the directors' chairs, overseeing a vast ensemble cast that includes Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Florence Pugh, and many, many more.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026. In the meantime, get up to speed with the rest of Marvel Phase 6 with our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows.