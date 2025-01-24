First reactions to Disney Plus's new animated Spider-Man series claim "it's the freshest take we've seen on the web-head in... forever"

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is proving to be a hit with Marvel-loving critics

The first reactions to Disney Plus's new animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are in – and it seems to be going down a treat with critics. 

Featuring the voice talents of Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Oscar-nominee Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn, the new show sees Peter Parker (Hudson Thames) getting to grips with being a web-slinging do-gooder. Non-canon to the MCU, it's set in an alternate timeline where Osborn becomes Peter's mentor instead of Tony Stark.

Taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on it, Phase Hero host Brandon Davis described the outing as "a really good Spidey story", with an "authentic" take on Peter Parker that effectively combines comic and MCU lore. "It doesn't reach the depths of X-Men '97 but it's one of Marvel Animations better entries, for sure," he concluded. 

Elsewhere, Davis's colleague Jenna Anderson tweeted: "[Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man] blends so much of what I love about Ditko art, Toth animation, & teen dramas. Equal parts timeless & uniquely modern. The ensemble cast is so much fun, & Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn is INSPIRED. I would watch six more seasons immediately."

"I've seen all of Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and it's a blast," said Fandom and IGN writer Eric Goldman over on Bluesky. "It both is inspired by (and has nods to) many great versions of this story yet also is able to create its own vibe. Love the energy, the stories are fun and it's another reminder of what a perfect creation Spidey is."

"YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN reminds us why we love Spidey. Balancing that 90s feel w/ the best bits of the MCU, it fully captures the joys & pains of Pete's New York," claimed Bitesize Breakdown's Amarú Moses. "It's an absolute blast & I cant wait for everyone else to fall in love."

While we wait for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to swing into action on January 29, check out our picks of the best shows on Disney Plus for some viewing inspiration.

Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

