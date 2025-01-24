First reactions to Disney Plus's new animated Spider-Man series claim "it's the freshest take we've seen on the web-head in... forever"

The first reactions to Disney Plus's new animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are in – and it seems to be going down a treat with critics.

Featuring the voice talents of Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Oscar-nominee Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn, the new show sees Peter Parker (Hudson Thames) getting to grips with being a web-slinging do-gooder. Non-canon to the MCU, it's set in an alternate timeline where Osborn becomes Peter's mentor instead of Tony Stark.

Taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on it, Phase Hero host Brandon Davis described the outing as "a really good Spidey story", with an "authentic" take on Peter Parker that effectively combines comic and MCU lore. "It doesn't reach the depths of X-Men '97 but it's one of Marvel Animations better entries, for sure," he concluded.

Elsewhere, Davis's colleague Jenna Anderson tweeted: "[Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man] blends so much of what I love about Ditko art, Toth animation, & teen dramas. Equal parts timeless & uniquely modern. The ensemble cast is so much fun, & Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn is INSPIRED. I would watch six more seasons immediately."

"I've seen all of Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and it's a blast," said Fandom and IGN writer Eric Goldman over on Bluesky. "It both is inspired by (and has nods to) many great versions of this story yet also is able to create its own vibe. Love the energy, the stories are fun and it's another reminder of what a perfect creation Spidey is."

"YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN reminds us why we love Spidey. Balancing that 90s feel w/ the best bits of the MCU, it fully captures the joys & pains of Pete's New York," claimed Bitesize Breakdown's Amarú Moses. "It's an absolute blast & I cant wait for everyone else to fall in love."

Have a read of some more mini-reviews below...

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is going to be a hit with Marvel (esp. Marvel Comics) fans! There is so much packed in from fan favorite characters to Easter eggs from issues. A perfect show for families - not too kiddy, not too adult. #YourFriendlyNeighborhoodSpiderMan pic.twitter.com/dEK1TynvH4January 24, 2025

I was also pleasantly surprised that #YourFriendlyNeighborhoodSpiderMan gave off vibes similar to cartoons I watched on Saturday mornings and weekday afternoons as a kid in the 2000s. The series has potential, and I'm curious to see what @MrJeffTrammell and co. do with Season 2. pic.twitter.com/4eCcoNW3eHJanuary 24, 2025

Amazing, spectacular, and downright astonishing - #YourFriendlyNeighborhoodSpiderMan exceeded my every expectation and is a true love letter to the world's greatest superhero. @MrJeffTrammell, you knocked it out of the park. @SpiderMan @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/ha7NklXzEMJanuary 24, 2025

I can happily say that ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ is super good! From the first episode, I was on the edge of my seat. I loved the animation, the top-tier voice acting, and the fantastic action throughout all 10 episodes! pic.twitter.com/KfYJa6t0d3January 24, 2025

Your Friendly Neighboorhood Spider-Man features some snappy comic book inspired animation, a banger opening theme, and some top notch voice acting. While I feel like Spidey navigating high school is getting redundant, YFNS thankfully offers just enough to keep the story fresh. pic.twitter.com/LmobUPcE5jJanuary 24, 2025

While we wait for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to swing into action on January 29, check out our picks of the best shows on Disney Plus for some viewing inspiration.