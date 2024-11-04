Agatha All Along creator wanted to include a fan-favorite character from She-Hulk but it "just didn’t work"

Agatha All Along creator Jac Schaeffer says she wanted to include She-Hulk's Madisynn King, but couldn't find a way to make it work in the show.

"I really wanted to include the character of Madisynn from She-Hulk," Schaeffer told House of R. "She's so deeply funny, and she talks about Jake the Goat. So the line where Patti's like, 'Talk to goats,' we were all leaning our heads against the wall [thinking] how do we make the goat our gateway – like literal, figurative gateway – of getting Madisynn on The Road and it just didn't work. And it was shoe-horning, like, I had to let that go."

In She-Hulk, party girl Madisynn (Patty Guggenheim) agrees to participate in a magic trick at the hands of one slightly evil magician. He opens up a portal that eventually leads her to meet Wong (Benedict Wong), her new bestie. The character went viral as a standout character in the show, with many hoping she would pop up elsewhere in the MCU. Given that Marvel has an unending slate of new projects, it's possible that we may see Madisynn again – though it would've been fun to watch her annoy Agatha and co. as the stakes became higher throughout the show.

