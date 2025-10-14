5 months before season 2 hits our screens, the Daredevil: Born Again season 3 writers' room is already underway

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 may not have graced our screens yet, but work on season 3 is already underway.

"Bummed to miss New York Comicon but we’re holding down the fort in the Daredevil Born Again Season 3 Writers Room," Scardapane wrote alongside a photo of the team on Instagram, which you can check out below. "Yep, Season 3! Best bunch of maniacs I’ve ever worked with. Can’t wait for y’all to see Season 2!."

A post shared by Dario Scardapane (@dariojscardapane) A photo posted by on

Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' head of streaming, television, and animation, confirmed that Matt Murdock would be returning for a third season last month after plenty of speculation about the Man Without Fear's future on Disney Plus.

As for season 2, the first trailer was shown behind closed doors at New York Comic Con (and leaked online by Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter…), which teases a Defenders reunion between Matt and Jessica.

"I think it's a singular vision in a way that season 1 is not," executive producer Jesse Wigutow said recently of the second season. "There is clarity of vision. The showrunner has been awesome and really has a point of view that we've executed on. Nothing's perfect, but I do think Season 2 is quite good, and I think it's going to be very satisfying."

Alongside Ritter, other new additions for season 2 include Matthew Lillard as "new antagonist" Mr. Charles. "When Wilson Fisk takes over New York, not just as a mayor but as a king in a way, it puts him in a new class of power players on the international stage. Matthew Lillard’s character represents that," Winderbaum explained at NYCC.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 arrives on Disney Plus in March 2026. For more on Marvel Phase 6, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows.