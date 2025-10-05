Daredevil: Born Again promises a more "singular vision" for season 2

Getting the first season of Daredevil: Born Again on screens sounds like a hellish ordeal, given that the initial plan for Matt Murdock making his complete entrance into the MCU was totally scrapped in place of having a stronger connection to the Netflix series fans had missed so much. Now, with that being out of the way, executive producer Jesse Wigutow has confirmed that season 2 will be a far more streamlined story, and it sounds like it won't feel as stitched together as its predecessor was. Speaking to Collider about the upcoming season, which is aiming for release next year, Wigutow admitted that things are very different this time around and that they've learned from the mistakes of the past.

"We are in the process. It's so fresh in my mind. I'm looking at cuts and thinking about, 'What can we improve?' I think it's a singular vision in a way that season 1 is not. Season 1 is, to your point, not hodgepodge, but it was jigsawed together," Wigutow confessed, looking back on the introductory show that was initially scrapped and rebuilt from scratch with stars from the original Netflix series returning for the Disney+ take.

"We came up with a new pilot and we came up with a new finale, and that's kind of what you're speaking to there, the clarity of those two things, which I thought worked, and I think Season 2 has the same. There is clarity of vision. The showrunner has been awesome and really has a point of view that we've executed on. Nothing's perfect, but I do think Season 2 is quite good, and I think it's going to be very satisfying."

There's a lot to get excited about with the second round with the son of Battlin' Jack Murdock, especially when you consider that this time around, he'll be getting the help of super-powered private investigator Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter). The biggest draw from the show, however, remains the rivalry between Daredevil and Fisk in this sprawling crime saga, where the Man Without Fear is more desperate than he has ever been, and Fisk becomes more powerful with each passing day in his newly appointed title.

"It’s not a whole lot I can say, obviously, in terms of specifics, but it is a very big portrait that we're telling, a big New York City story, crime, politics. Obviously, we have Mayor Fisk and all of the palace intrigue around him inside City Hall. All of it, I think, is really awesome," Wigutow revealed. This is what the producer hinted would continue into season 3, which was just given the green light in September.

"What I take away most from the season — and we're just going through cuts now, we're about to embark on Season 3 — is that we told this really big story, it got very wide, and then we kind of drive it in the finale to really what matters most," he teased. "I think what people care about are these two characters and the conflict that they're in, how deeply they hate each other, and how deeply they need each other. We really carve out all the stuff around them that we've built up, and it's just the two of them, face-to-face, in a really, I think, satisfying climax." Hell yeah, it will be.

There's still no confirmed release date for season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, but you can expect to head back into Hell's Kitchen and more in 2026. As for every other upcoming Marvel movie and show heading our way, swing your billy club in this direction and have a look here.