Marvel TV Head teases Scream star's new Daredevil: Born Again character Mr Charles: "He’s a bit of a new antagonist… but he’s as influential as Fisk is"

Matthew Lillard is joining Daredevil: Born Again season 2 in a mystery role, and although it doesn't look like the Scream star's character is from Marvel comics, he sounds just as dangerous as Wilson Fisk.

"He plays a character named Mr. Charles," said Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum to Den of Geek. According to Winderbaum, Mr. Charles will represent a new threat to Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, as the mobster turned politician continues his rule over Hell's Kitchen.

"The story is about power. When Wilson Fisk takes over New York, not just as a mayor but as a king in a way, it puts him in a new class of power players on the international stage. Matthew Lillard’s character represents that," explained Winderbaum.

So, who exactly is Mr. Charles? As far as we can see, the character is not shown or even mentioned in any Daredevil comics or in the wider MCU, so there is no telling what the "new antagonist," as Winderbaum describes him, is capable of. “He’s as influential in many ways as Fisk is,” added Winderbaum. Even though Mr. Charles may not turn out to be an all-out Marvel villain, it sounds as though he will give Fisk some hell.

When we last saw Fisk at the end of Daredevil: Born Again season 1, he had successfully established himself as New York City's king of sorts, declaring martial law and imposing a curfew on all residents as part of his 'Safer Streets' campaign. However, as well as trying to rid the streets of vigilantes, Fisk also had to face political opposition amongst the suits, which will no doubt continue into season 2.

“That power negotiation at a very high level of politics and international diplomacy is also fun to watch," said Winderbaum of Fisk in season 2. "He is dealing with Mr. Charles up here and Daredevil down here for different reasons. So he’s getting squeezed a little bit.”

It is not clear at this point whether or not Mr. Charles will cause any issues for Daredevil himself, who seems to have enough on his plate with Fisk imprisoning vigilantes and the now seriously corrupt NYPD police force biting at his heels.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is due to hit Disney Plus on March 4, 2026.