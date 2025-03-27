There might be an obvious reason why Tom Holland's Spider-Man wasn't announced for Avengers: Doomsday

News
By last updated

Mr. Nolan, I don't feel so good

Spider-Man 4
(Image credit: Sony)

Everyone and their auntie were confirmed to be in Avengers: Doomsday this week, as Marvel Studios dropped a surprise five-hour-long announcement of the new MCU movie's cast. There were a few huge omissions, though, and one that seems to have upset fans the most is Tom Holland.

The line-up consisted of a bunch of predictable names, including Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, as well as some shockers, like Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart's Magneto and Professor X. So how come Spider-Man didn't make the cut – or doesn't have a major role, at least? (We're not above holding out hope for a cameo).

Well, it might have something to do with the fact that Holland is currently busy filming Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Cameras are rolling on the historical fantasy in Italy right now, which isn't exactly down the road from where Doomsday just kicked off shooting: London. Stranger things have happened when it comes to the MCU, however.

The Odyssey is set to wrap in April, and we can't imagine Doomsday will be anywhere close to done by that time, so there's always a chance that if Holland is in the flick, his scenes will be shot during the back half of production. 

Either way, fans are keen to see more of the webslinger, with one writing of the Doomsday cast announcement on Reddit: "A decent amount of disappointment. More Spidey is always a good thing. Not like, 'this movie is irredeemably bad, it's completely ruined' disappointment. More just, 'well that's a shame'".

"It does certainly make me more curious what the f**k both this and Spider-Man 4 are about," said another. "Since we can now have say the events (which is seemingly Avengers vs X-Men) of Doomsday will have no barring on Spider-Man 4's plot."

"I'd be shocked if Peter didn't show up in Doomsday, but I'm 95% certain he's in the movie," claimed a third.

Avengers: Doomsday releases on May 1, 2026. While we wait, check out our guide to watching the Marvel movies in order or our breakdown of the Marvel timeline.

See more Movies News
Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Marvel Movies
WandaVision episode 8
Robert Downey Jr's WandaVision Easter egg in the Avengers: Doomsday announcement has me thinking Scarlet Witch will be in the movie after all
channing tatum gambit in deadpool and wolverine
Marvel fans are hoping Channing Tatum's Gambit return in Avengers: Doomsday will be different from Deadpool and Wolverine
Spider-Man 4
There might be an obvious reason why Tom Holland's Spider-Man wasn't announced for Avengers: Doomsday
Patrick Stewart in X-Men
Marvel fans are already theorizing how Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and James Marsden's X-Men will be integrated into Avengers: Doomsday
Daredevil: Born Again episode 6
Daredevil's Charlie Cox isn't in the Avengers: Doomsday cast list – but Marvel fans have an idea about how he might still show up
Chris Evans in Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Doomsday release date, cast, plot, and more news
Latest in News
Nintendo Switch 2 controller slot
Best Buy just confirmed the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date, and there's only days left to wait
WandaVision episode 8
Robert Downey Jr's WandaVision Easter egg in the Avengers: Doomsday announcement has me thinking Scarlet Witch will be in the movie after all
Mario &amp; Luigi: Brothership trailer still
"They are really feelin' the pressure": Former Nintendo staff think today's Direct, just 6 days before the Switch 2 Direct is a "bad idea strategically"
channing tatum gambit in deadpool and wolverine
Marvel fans are hoping Channing Tatum's Gambit return in Avengers: Doomsday will be different from Deadpool and Wolverine
Final Fantasy 16 protagonist Clive uses magic in closeup screenshot
Despite fans begging for Tifa, Final Fantasy 16's Clive is "significantly more popular" than any other Tekken guest fighter
Spider-Man 4
There might be an obvious reason why Tom Holland's Spider-Man wasn't announced for Avengers: Doomsday
More about marvel movies
WandaVision episode 8

Robert Downey Jr's WandaVision Easter egg in the Avengers: Doomsday announcement has me thinking Scarlet Witch will be in the movie after all
channing tatum gambit in deadpool and wolverine

Marvel fans are hoping Channing Tatum's Gambit return in Avengers: Doomsday will be different from Deadpool and Wolverine

The village green in Atomfall

My first 3 hours in Atomfall feel playing Fallout 3 for the first time, and if you don't check it out I'm legally obligated to beat you with a cricket bat
See more latest
Most Popular
WandaVision episode 8
Robert Downey Jr's WandaVision Easter egg in the Avengers: Doomsday announcement has me thinking Scarlet Witch will be in the movie after all
Nintendo Switch 2 controller slot
Best Buy just confirmed the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date, and there's only days left to wait
Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who season 2
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies reveals why season 2's Eurovision inspired episode has him taking the "sexiest f***ing risk"
Mario &amp; Luigi: Brothership trailer still
"They are really feelin' the pressure": Former Nintendo staff think today's Direct, just 6 days before the Switch 2 Direct is a "bad idea strategically"
channing tatum gambit in deadpool and wolverine
Marvel fans are hoping Channing Tatum's Gambit return in Avengers: Doomsday will be different from Deadpool and Wolverine
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Isabelle
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director "can't hope to compete with what doctors do," but he's content to "buff peoples' lives" with games
Fighting a dragon with a sword and shield in Skyrim
Former Skyrim dev says "a lot of the great stuff" in the RPG came from the devs having "quite a bit of freedom" to create what they wanted, even if it wasn't "on schedule"
Robert Downey Jr. during the Doctor Doom announcement at Marvel&#039;s SDCC 2024 panel
There may still be some big names missing from the Avengers: Doomsday cast list, but Marvel teases that "there's always room for more"
Patrick Stewart in X-Men
Marvel fans are already theorizing how Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and James Marsden's X-Men will be integrated into Avengers: Doomsday
Final Fantasy 16 protagonist Clive uses magic in closeup screenshot
Despite fans begging for Tifa, Final Fantasy 16's Clive is "significantly more popular" than any other Tekken guest fighter