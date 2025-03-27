There might be an obvious reason why Tom Holland's Spider-Man wasn't announced for Avengers: Doomsday

Everyone and their auntie were confirmed to be in Avengers: Doomsday this week, as Marvel Studios dropped a surprise five-hour-long announcement of the new MCU movie's cast. There were a few huge omissions, though, and one that seems to have upset fans the most is Tom Holland.

The line-up consisted of a bunch of predictable names, including Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, as well as some shockers, like Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart's Magneto and Professor X. So how come Spider-Man didn't make the cut – or doesn't have a major role, at least? (We're not above holding out hope for a cameo).

Well, it might have something to do with the fact that Holland is currently busy filming Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Cameras are rolling on the historical fantasy in Italy right now, which isn't exactly down the road from where Doomsday just kicked off shooting: London. Stranger things have happened when it comes to the MCU, however.

The Odyssey is set to wrap in April, and we can't imagine Doomsday will be anywhere close to done by that time, so there's always a chance that if Holland is in the flick, his scenes will be shot during the back half of production.

Either way, fans are keen to see more of the webslinger, with one writing of the Doomsday cast announcement on Reddit: "A decent amount of disappointment. More Spidey is always a good thing. Not like, 'this movie is irredeemably bad, it's completely ruined' disappointment. More just, 'well that's a shame'".

"It does certainly make me more curious what the f**k both this and Spider-Man 4 are about," said another. "Since we can now have say the events (which is seemingly Avengers vs X-Men) of Doomsday will have no barring on Spider-Man 4's plot."

"I'd be shocked if Peter didn't show up in Doomsday, but I'm 95% certain he's in the movie," claimed a third.

Avengers: Doomsday releases on May 1, 2026. While we wait, check out our guide to watching the Marvel movies in order or our breakdown of the Marvel timeline.