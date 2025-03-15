The Russo brothers reveal that Marvel has an ingenious way of working out which actors they can use for upcoming Avengers movies

News
By published

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released next year

Avengers: Endgame
(Image credit: Disney)

Avengers: Doomsday will be the biggest superhero team-up since Avengers: Endgame, so it's not surprising that the creative team behind the movie has difficulty keeping track of all the characters. Luckily for them, there is an ingenious system in place to help them — a set of baseball cards.

The Russo brothers, who are directing both Doomsday and the follow-up Avengers: Secret Wars, have recently talked about this inventive way of working out which actors are available. They already used it for their previous MCU movies.

"Yes, we continue to use the baseball cards," confirmed Anthony Russo during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"Now they have magnets on them so we can put 'em on a board and look at 'em," added Joe Russo, saying that "it's the only way to keep track of the amount of characters that we're working with."

"And as far as how do we look at who's in the movies, it's just a long creative process of exploring where we want to take the story. What is the most surprising and exciting area for us to push into, and which characters help us in that effort?", explained Anthony.

The filmmaking duo is responsible for the most superhero-packed movies in the Marvel universe, from Captain America: Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War to the two last Avengers installments. They will be returning to the franchise with the highly anticipated Doomsday, which is set to be release next year.

While most details are still under wraps, the Russo brothers have been offering some clues about the upcoming movie. They recently debunked that Avengers: Doomsday concept art leak, saying there is "nothing spoiling" in those images, and revealed which comics inspired them, with titles that might explain how Doctor Doom fits into the story.

Until we get more answers, you can check out their new movie, The Electric State, which landed this week on Netflix.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.

See more Movies News
Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Doctor Doom in Marvel Comics
The Russo brothers say Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars will draw inspiration from multiple comics – which explains how Doctor Doom might fit into the story
Chris Evans as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame
The Russo brothers have an idea about Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars runtimes, and one might reach Avengers: Endgame's record
Robert Downey Jr. during the Doctor Doom announcement at Marvel&#039;s SDCC 2024 panel
The Russo brothers tease the "incredible opportunity" of returning for Avengers 5 and 6: "We want to beat those younger versions of ourselves"
Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom
Avengers: Doomsday concept art reportedly "leaks" to reveal major returning MCU characters
Robert Downey Jr. during the Doctor Doom announcement at Marvel&#039;s SDCC 2024 panel
The story of the next two Avengers movies will be "radical" and "challenge" audiences according to directors the Russo Brothers
Robert Downey Jr announces his Doctor Doom casting at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
The Russo brothers finally debunk that Avengers: Doomsday concept art leak: "Nothing spoiling in there"
Latest in Marvel Movies
Avengers: Endgame
The Russo brothers reveal that Marvel has an ingenious way of working out which actors they can use for upcoming Avengers movies
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams dancing during the Netflix series, Wednesday.
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega denies rumors of big Marvel role after her disappointing MCU debut 12 years ago: “I count that and I move on”
Vincent D&#039;Onofrio as Wilson Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio swiftly shoots down reports of his involvement in Spider-Man 4
Robert Downey Jr announces his Doctor Doom casting at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
The Russo brothers finally debunk that Avengers: Doomsday concept art leak: "Nothing spoiling in there"
Gemma Chan in Eternals
Eternals star Gemma Chan is hopeful she'll return to the MCU someday: "There's unfinished business there"
Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things 4
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink joins Spider-Man 4 and fans are already theorizing she might be X-Men’s Jean Grey
Latest in News
Avengers: Endgame
The Russo brothers reveal that Marvel has an ingenious way of working out which actors they can use for upcoming Avengers movies
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams dancing during the Netflix series, Wednesday.
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega denies rumors of big Marvel role after her disappointing MCU debut 12 years ago: “I count that and I move on”
Silent Hill f key art showing the main character holding a pipe
Silent Hill f trailer suggests Konami’s newest nightmare will bring back an iconic weapon central to every game in the franchise
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Percy Jackson series gets unusually early renewal for season 3 before upcoming season 2 even airs
Silent Hill f
"What if we […] make it 100% Japanese?": Silent Hill f producer worried Konami's horror series was "starting to feel too westernized"
Psyduck looking stressed next to Misty
Pokemon streamer builds a controller so bad that it takes them a full 80 minutes to walk to FireRed's first city
More about marvel movies
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams dancing during the Netflix series, Wednesday.

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega denies rumors of big Marvel role after her disappointing MCU debut 12 years ago: “I count that and I move on”
Robert Downey Jr announces his Doctor Doom casting at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

The Russo brothers finally debunk that Avengers: Doomsday concept art leak: "Nothing spoiling in there"
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams dancing during the Netflix series, Wednesday.

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega denies rumors of big Marvel role after her disappointing MCU debut 12 years ago: “I count that and I move on”
See more latest
Most Popular
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams dancing during the Netflix series, Wednesday.
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega denies rumors of big Marvel role after her disappointing MCU debut 12 years ago: “I count that and I move on”
Deep Rock Galactic Survivor
Deep Rock Galactic Survivors devs were scared the roguelike spin might not sell, but thankfully they have "one of the most active communities on the planet"
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Percy Jackson series gets unusually early renewal for season 3 before upcoming season 2 even airs
Silent Hill f key art showing the main character holding a pipe
Silent Hill f trailer suggests Konami’s newest nightmare will bring back an iconic weapon central to every game in the franchise
Silent Hill f
"What if we […] make it 100% Japanese?": Silent Hill f producer worried Konami's horror series was "starting to feel too westernized"
Doom
All 55 of these games are under $5 in Steam Spring Sale 2025, which is just silly for Metroidvanias, RPGs, roguelikes, and more gems this good
Psyduck looking stressed next to Misty
Pokemon streamer builds a controller so bad that it takes them a full 80 minutes to walk to FireRed's first city
Spider-Man Noir
Spider-Noir star says the show might be released in black and white as it was shot like a "very genuine film noir"
Aaron Paul in Ash
Breaking Bad star's new sci-fi horror movie debuts to an almost perfect score on RT as first reactions compare it to Event Horizon
Concept art of the Arkavir, a bulky alien race from Exodus with sharp and scaley skin.
Mass Effect veteran's new sci-fi RPG Exodus introduces an alien race, and they're so hardcore they put the Krogans to shame