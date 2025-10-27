The Batman writer is pushing to work on a Spider-Man 4 movie for Tobey Maguire

While the world keeps a close eye on Tom Holland's return as that loveable wall-crawling menace in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, talk is still swirling about bringing another Peter back that gave a hand and a web in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Ever since Tobey Maguire swung back into action as the original Spider-Man from the Sam Raimi trilogy, fans have been eager to see him crack his back one more time for his own fourth film, with his former co-star and the Mary Jane of that universe, Kirsten Dunst, even expressing her interest in telling a story of an older Spidey, as well. Now another creative force has shown their enthusiasm to give this proposed legacyquel legs with The Batman and The Batman: Part II writer, Mattson Tomlin, offering to get in on the action, as well.

Back in July, Tomlin openly stated on X that he'd be interested in bringing a fourth chapter for Maguire's webslinger to life. "Honestly right now my main interest in this respect would be to write a Spider-Man 4 where Tobey’s Spider-Man is juggling being a husband and a father," he explained. "Spider-Man as a father is where I gravitate towards given the last 8 films."

Flash forward to now, and a fan checked in with Tomlin to see how that dream project was coming along, and things certainly sounded promising. "Slow and steady wins the race. There won’t be anything to say about that for a long time (if ever!) because it involves a lot of people and politics and things going right that have nothing to do with me, but I haven’t gotten a “no” yet!"

It's very early days yet, and clearly something that Tomlin is having a lot of fun working on, even if it doesn't come to pass. Be that as it may, throwing Maguire back into the world he saved on three different occasions wouldn't be that much of a wild idea, and one that fans would undoubtedly lap up if given the chance. Factor in rumors that the original webhead might make an appearance in future Marvel movies, and now would be as good a time as any for that particular friendly neighborhood Spider-Man to fight another day.