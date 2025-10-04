Kirsten Dunst is open to returning as Mary-Jane in Spider-Man 4

Fans' spider-senses went into overdrive when they saw three Spider-Men from different eras team up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which in turn got fans even more excited at the prospect of any future adventures involving the returning wall-crawlers. They're not the only ones, either, as OG Mary-Jane, Kirsten Dunst, has once again voiced her interest in reprising her role of Peter Parker's (Tobey Maguire) love interest.

In a recent interview with Supes for her new film, Roofman, Dunst theorized what kind of web-laced adventure she could end up in if she and Tobey Maguire returned for one more film, but it all depends on whether there's interest in it.

“That would be cool, right?" Dunst said. "I mean, I don't know if the fans are into it. I feel like that is an interesting movie, right? Me and Tobey doing that again, but with kids.”

There have been plenty of stories in the comics that have seen Peter Parker and MJ trying to tackle parenthood while one of them is off swinging around New York City, trying to save the day. The closest thing we've seen to it on the big screen has been in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which introduced us to Mayday, the daughter of Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) and Mary-Jane Watson (Zoë Kravitz).

As it stands, though, Marvel might be a little too busy in the multiverse already, given that they're set to give the X-Men their full MCU introduction in Avengers: Doomsday. Maybe when the dust settles and the Avengers: Secret Wars are over, Marvel Studios might make some (pizza) time for the Spider-Man that really started it all, and the woman he loves.

