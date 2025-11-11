Thanos star Josh Brolin says he would return to the MCU "pretty quickly" if Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo asked him to, "which he may have"

Thanos star Josh Brolin has finally said the words all Marvel fans have been waiting to hear, and we hope that means the villain might show up in MCU projects soon.

"I'd do anything for Joe Russo," said Brolin in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, when asked if he would ever return to the MCU as Thanos. "If Joe Russo comes to me, which he may have, I don’t know, and has an idea, then I might acquiesce. Probably pretty quickly."

The fact that Brolin and Russo may have already had talks sure is exciting, considering the big purple baddie is regarded as one of the best on-screen Marvel villains in cinematic history. Thanos was first introduced in The Avengers mid-credits scene, but later took a more central antagonist role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, where he faced off with the Avengers before being killed by Iron Man.

However, just because the Thanos we know is dead, different versions of the baddie could make an appearance in future films, thanks to the multiverse. Thanos has already made an appearance in two of Marvel's animated series on Disney Plus, Marvel Zombies and What If…? season 1, episode 2. The latter took fans to alternate timelines where Thanos had many different roles, such as becoming a hero and even joining forces with the Avengers in one scenario.

Joe and Anthony Russo's upcoming Marvel project, Avengers: Doomsday, will certainly play with the MCU extended timeline by introducing the new Fantastic Four from Earth-828 to the main timeline, Earth-616. But could Thanos return in Doomsday even though it's due to hit screens next year? Well, seeing as though Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom, anything could happen. In fact, fans are more than eager to see the two big bads face off.

Next up for Brolin, the star takes on another villainous role in Edgar Wright's Stephen King adaptation, The Running Man. Starring Glen Powell, the film follows a contestant taking part in a televised competition where players must dodge assassins in order to win money, and Brolin plays the show's executive. Then, we will see the star in Rian Johnson's upcoming sequel, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026, as part of Marvel Phase 6. For more, keep up with upcoming Marvel movies and shows, and upcoming superhero movies heading your way.