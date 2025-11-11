Thanos star Josh Brolin says he would return to the MCU "pretty quickly" if Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo asked him to, "which he may have"

News
By published

It sounds like Josh Brolin is pretty eager to return as Thanos

Thanos (Josh Brolin) brandishing the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Infinity War
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Thanos star Josh Brolin has finally said the words all Marvel fans have been waiting to hear, and we hope that means the villain might show up in MCU projects soon.

"I'd do anything for Joe Russo," said Brolin in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, when asked if he would ever return to the MCU as Thanos. "If Joe Russo comes to me, which he may have, I don’t know, and has an idea, then I might acquiesce. Probably pretty quickly."

Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.