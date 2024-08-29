Ryan Reynolds joins stars calling for a stunt Oscars category as he praises Deadpool and Wolverine team

Ryan Reynolds has joined other A-listers in calling for a stunt performance category at the Oscars, as he sang the praises of the Deadpool and Wolverine team.

"Stunt work doesn't have a category at the Oscars and I hope that'll change someday. So many films have smashed it this year. Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd and Chaplin were stunt performers as well as filmmakers. Telling stories with their entire bodies," Reynolds wrote on Twitter .

"This D&W stunt team over-delivered. A lot of them are friends I've worked with for years and I'll spend the rest of my days doodling their names in my Heidi Stationary, dotting all the "i's" with little hearts."

He went on to give specific shout-outs to his stunt double and fight coordinator Alex Kyshkovych, who he's worked with for all three Deadpool movies, as well as second unit director and supervising stunt coordinator George Cottle and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine double Daniel Stevens.

"If you'd like to see @TheAcademy recognize the amazing work of stunt teams ACROSS THE ENTIRE INDUSTRY, let them know!" Reynolds concluded.

John Wick director Chad Stahelski has been campaigning for a stunt Oscar category , and The Fall Guy stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt paid tribute to stunt performers at this year's ceremony. "It's time to [...] give them an Oscar, give them their flowers and credit," Gosling told GamesRadar+ . "It's a fascinating line of work, and they're such selfless and brave people, and just made for a really exciting film."

For more on Deadpool and Wolverine, check out our Deadpool and Wolverine review and our breakdown of the Deadpool and Wolverine post-credits scene.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more on the MCU, take a look ahead to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows still to come, or prepare for a rewatch with our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.