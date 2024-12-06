One MCU fan has spotted a deep-cut Wizard of Oz Easter egg in Captain Marvel that you almost definitely missed

Captain Marvel actually contains a deep-cut Wizard of Oz Easter egg – and it involves Annette Bening's Supreme Intelligence. One MCU fan has spotted a reference to Frank L. Baum's novel in the movie, which we're almost certain you won't have spotted on first viewing.

"As many of you might know, in the comics and later in The Marvels (2023), The Supreme Intelligence looked like a giant green head, as an homage to The Wizard of Oz," a Reddit user explained . "In Captain Marvel (2019), The Supreme Intelligence took the form of the person who the individual admired most.

"Recently, I've been listening on Audible to The Wizard of Oz from 1900. I guess only people who also read the book know that when Dorothy's group get to the Wizard, each of them meets the Wizard separately (as opposed to the film where they go in together). Each of them actually perceives the Wizard in different forms."

For the Scarecrow, that's a beautiful woman, a monster for the Tin Man, a ball of fire for the Lion sees a huge ball of fire, and a giant green head for Dorothy. "So, intentionally or not, I believe that version of the Supreme Intelligence in Captain Marvel (2019), when each person sees it in a different form, is just another reference to The Wizard of Oz," the user concluded.

Captain Marvel follows pilot Carol Danvers, played by Brie Larson, as she takes on her superpowered mantle in the midst of an intergalactic conflict. She returned to the big screen for last year's sequel The Marvels, alongside Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel.

Next up for the MCU, though, is Captain America: Brave New World, which hits theaters this February. The movie will see Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson take on the mantle of Captain America – and go up against Harrison Ford's Red Hulk.

Captain America: Brave New World arrives on the big screen on February 14, 2025, as part of Marvel Phase 5. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other Marvel movies and TV shows still to come.