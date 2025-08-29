On the 5th anniversary of Chadwick Boseman's death, Marvel fans are remembering the Black Panther star: "Amazing actor. Even more amazing man"

Five years after Chadwick Boseman's death, Marvel fans are paying tribute to the late Black Panther star.

Boseman first played T'Challa, AKA Black Panther, in 2016's Captain America: Civil War before taking center stage in 2018's Black Panther. He went on to reprise the role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Remembering the actor, who passed away from colon cancer on August 28, 2020 at the age of 43, fans took to Reddit to share their appreciation.

"Was such a shock when I heard the news," said one fan. "It Truly hurt my heart."

"What a beautiful human being, taken from this world too soon," wrote another.

"He was born for that role, so sad he was gone way too soon," said someone else. "From a small town in South Carolina too, what an awesome young man."

"Still feels recent. I was looking forward to his future work," added another.

"I'm still not over this. I can't even watch Wakanda Forever again. I was a mess in the theater," someone else wrote. Marvel paid tribute to Boseman in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which opens with T'Challa's death and ends with the reveal that he has a a young son with Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia.

Prior to his death, Boseman was diagnosed with cancer back in 2016 but never went public about his diagnosis and continued to work while undergoing chemotherapy.

"Amazing actor. Even more amazing man, he knew he was dying, and he still filmed scenes for Endgame for us," another fan said.

"The fact that he had cancer for most of his filming and yet still showed up to sets every day and gave the performances his all is goddamn powerful," noted another user. "I wish I had even an ounce of that motivation. Rest easy, Chadwick."