New Captain America: Brave New World teaser gives us our best look yet at Danny Ramirez's Falcon and has everyone making the same joke

A new teaser trailer for Captain America: Brave New World has arrived – and we're ready for Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson to take flight.

In the brief clip, which can viewed below, we see Sam clash with Harrison Ford's Thaddeus Ross – who has no problem disrespecting him. Honestly, I would probably be in a consistent bad mood too if I was seconds away from turning into Red Hulk. But Marvel fans are still making that same joke – when Ross tells Sam that he's "not Steve Rogers," Sam should tell Ross that he's "not William Hurt." An honorable mention involves Sam telling Ross that he's "Uncle Sam," a play on America's patriotic mascot.

The clip is also cleverly and cooly edited to Kendrick Lamar's "N95," and we also get a few more seconds of Danny Ramirez's Falcon at the end looking very fly in that suit.

Captain America: Brave New World | Get Tickets Now - YouTube Watch On

The cast includes Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns aka the Leader, Shira Haas as Sabra, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Giancarlo Esposito as Seth Voekler aka Sidewinder. Xosha Roquemore, Seth Rollins, and Rosa Salazar also star.

Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox) directs from a screenplay written by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier writers Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson and Moon Knight scribe Matthew Orton.

Captain America: Brave New World arrives on February 14, 2025, after being pushed back from its initial May 3 and July 26, 2024 release dates. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.