Ms. Marvel actor Iman Vellani got so into Captain America: Civil War that she "lost friends" over "people being Team Cap"

If there's one voice as knowledgeable about the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kevin Feige, it's one of its youngest stars, Iman Vellani. Debuting in the franchise with Ms. Marvel, Vellani's Disney Plus series remains one of the highest-rated shows on Rotten Tomatoes . Her work in Marvel hasn't stopped at portraying Kamala Khan either; she has also co-written a Ms. Marvel story in comic book form . But when push comes to super-sized shove, which Marvel movies are Vellani's favorite picks in the MCU so far? Well, it might come as no surprise that many of them align with our favorites, too. However, there is one specific MCU entry that the star revealed has led to some tension with her nearest and dearest.

“I love Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: Ragnarok,” Vellani revealed to D23 . “I have always been a Marvel fan. I used to make my whole family re-watch the movies in chronological order before any new movie came out. I wrote my English essays on the MCU. I’ve painted each individual nail a different Avenger before going to see a new Avengers movie. I made theory boards."

In the case of the most heated superhero movie in the MCU, however, Vellani admitted that she had drawn lines in the sand regarding Captain America: Civil War. "I’ve lost friendships over people being Team Cap and not Team Iron Man. I guess you could say I’m a fan… In case it weren’t clear, Iron Man is my favorite. He’s what drew me to the MCU.”

Her hero could end up on her number-one villain list, given what Marvel has planned for the future. Avengers: Doomsday will feature Robert Downey Jr. returning to the comic book movie universe as Doctor Doom, a twisted version of Tony from another reality. We'll see if she becomes star-struck or has to confront her former idol when the film hits theaters on May 1, 2026. Check out all the other MCU movies and shows coming to our screens before then here.