Mole Man actor gives Fantastic Four a 3.5 star rating: "I wish they hadn't cut my scene with Vanessa Kirby, but I'm stoked that I got to be in a Marvel movie"

Mole Man actor Paul Walter Hauser has taken to Letterboxd to share his opinion of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, awarding the Marvel Phase 6 movie with a healthy 3.5 stars.

"I love the score, the production design, the performances," Hauser wrote in his review. "I wish they hadn't cut my scene with Vanessa Kirby, but I'm stoked that I got to be in a Marvel movie (first world problem shit; I'm spoiled rotten to get to act). Excited to follow the Franklin story!!! #FantasticFive"

It's not clear just which Kirby scene Hauser means, but his character Mole Man did share a special history with Sue Storm, and she proved essential in getting him to agree to letting civilians into his underground city when Galactus arrived. It does seem that Fantastic Four is missing some scenes compared to its trailers, though.

Hauser has also previously revealed that he gave his secret Marvel role away to a lot of people in advance. "For the most part, I was zip-lipped, and everybody understands at this point. They all know if you do Star Wars or Marvel, you can’t talk about it," he commented. "But if I'm being honest – and I pride myself on my honesty nowadays – I probably told 70 or 80 random people, be it family members or fans.

"I'm not gonna lie and say I told literally no one. I told several dozen people," he added. "But at the same time, they weren't blabbering it out, or giving it to news outlets. They were respectful, and excited, and what-have-you. But if a little kid comes up to me in a wheelchair with a comic book, and they're like, 'Are you Mole Man?' I would say something like, 'I don't know man, I hear there is a mole…' And wink at them, just to get them excited."

