Fantastic Four has seemingly cut some scenes from its trailers, and Marvel fans are wishing the movie was longer

It looks like Fantastic Four is missing quite a few scenes from its trailers, and Marvel fans are wishing the movie was longer.

The film kicks off Marvel Phase 6, and it stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm.

One Marvel fan took to Twitter to share stills from three scenes that didn't make it into the movie (though, the Johnny scene is in the final cut, but seemingly not this specific shot).

they’re saying these scenes aren’t in the movie….. pic.twitter.com/uLzcEtmPsAJuly 24, 2025

"I believe the first and third shots may have been either scenes shot just for the trailer or scenes cut to trim down the film," says one person. "The second shot is there, it was just edited in the first trailer not to show Silver Surfer with him but you see the full shot in the second trailer I believe."

"The movie felt chopped asf, felt like it was forced down to be under 2 hours, could've easily given it another half hour, would’ve given more time for certain ideas and scenes to play out properly. Give us the extended cut of this Marvel," says another fan.

"This is my biggest gripe with this, and most recent, MCU movies lately. They keep cutting and editing out great scenes that would've either been important or enhance the plot. It’s not even to reduce a long runtime, the movie is 1h 55m ffs, the extra 10-15 mins wouldn’t have hurt," adds another person.

"Was waiting for some of those Sue shots I wish they kept it at 2:10 tbh but I’m more than satisfied with what we got. Just hoping they release an extended cut on Disney/blu-ray cause I’ll be sick if not lmao," says another person.

