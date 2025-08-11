Move over Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland, as Fantastic Four star Paul Walter Hauser admits he told "70 or 80" random people about his role in the Marvel movie

Fantastic Four star Paul Walter Hauser is giving Marvel spoiler aficionados Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland a run for their money, as he's admitted to telling a lot of people about his MCU role in advance.

"For the most part, I was zip-lipped, and everybody understands at this point. They all know if you do Star Wars or Marvel, you can’t talk about it," Hauser told GQ. "But if I'm being honest – and I pride myself on my honesty nowadays – I probably told 70 or 80 random people, be it family members or fans.

"I'm not gonna lie and say I told literally no one. I told several dozen people," he continued. "But at the same time, they weren't blabbering it out, or giving it to news outlets. They were respectful, and excited, and what-have-you. But if a little kid comes up to me in a wheelchair with a comic book, and they're like, 'Are you Mole Man?' I would say something like, 'I don't know man, I hear there is a mole…' And wink at them, just to get them excited."

Luckily, it seems everyone really did keep Hauser's secret, though speculation linked him to Mole Man long before the Marvel Phase 6 movie actually released.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps brings Marvel's first family to the MCU for the first time, with Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm.

The movie is in theaters now. For even more, check out our guide to the Fantastic Four: First Steps post-credits scenes, or see our spoiler-free Fantastic Four: First Steps review.