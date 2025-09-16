Marvel reveals The Fantastic Four: First Steps deleted scenes that you'll soon be able to watch at home, including Thanksgiving and birthday moments

The titles of The Fantastic Four: First Steps deleted scenes have been revealed ahead of the Marvel movie's home release – and one of the clips is now online.

A previously unseen moment set in Subterranea has been released, courtesy of USA Today, which sees Sue Storm use her powers of invisibility to pay an incognito visit to Paul Walter Hauser's Mole Man. "We agreed you wouldn't do that anymore!" he says, startled, after she reveals herself at his desk. "Like we agreed you wouldn't threaten revolt every time?" she counters.

Mole Man goes on to complain of burst sewer pipes and people living in excrement under Staten Island, and says he could get people to rise up against the Fantastic Four. Sue calmly replies that Johnny could as easily burn everyone alive and she could put a forcefield inside Mole Man's brain to give him an aneurysm. It turns out his issue is that none of his people have been enlisted to help fix the pipes, and Sue agrees to get his best workers on the case.

The titles of the other deleted scenes are as follows: 'Thanksgiving Soup Kitchen', 'Fantastic Four Day', 'Birthday Sweater', and 'Taking Turns.' No further details have been shared about these, but we can guess that they'll be some fun family moments for the superpowered foursome (plus baby Franklin, of course).

Pedro Pascal stars as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, alongside Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/the Thing. Ralph Ineson plays the movie's big bad, the world-devouring Galactus, and Julia Garner plays his herald, the Silver Surfer.

Marvel's First Family will be back on our screens next year in Avengers: Doomsday, alongside a stacked cast of familiar MCU faces headlined by Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is available to watch on digital from September 23 and on Blu-ray and DVD from October 14. For more on Marvel Phase 6, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows still to come in 2025 and beyond.