Marvel might have dropped its biggest hint yet that the Young Avengers are joining the MCU in a very unexpected way

Marvel might have just soft-launched its Young Avengers on the Disney Treasure Cruise. At the Worlds of Marvel Restaurant, Marvel teased a team-up of its "youngest heroes", America Chavez, Cassie Lang, and Riri Williams.

The video shows all three of them sitting around a table full of junk food as the narrator says they're "celebrating their latest victory", seemingly implying they're a team working on missions together. Chavez then says, "We have shuffleboard". Watch it below.

Meanwhile, on the Disney Treasure at the Worlds of Marvel Restaurant. An interesting “young” team-up of America Chavez, Cassie Lang, and Riri Williams. Wonder if anyone else will assemble to this restaurant! pic.twitter.com/Anetlh999RNovember 20, 2024

There have been rumors that the Young Avengers are heading to the MCU for a while now with the biggest tease coming at the end of The Marvels. That film ended with Kamala Khan showing up unannounced at Kate Bishop's home, teasingly asking her: "Did you think you were the only kid superhero in the world?" Before Kamala elaborates on her plan, adding: "I'm putting together a team and I want you on it. Please?"

Alongside Chavez, Lang, Williams, Bishop, and Khan, some other potential Young Avengers members have also made their debut. In Agatha All Along, Wiccan AKA Billy Maximoff was introduced, and right at the end of that show, there's also a tease for Speed AKA Tommy Maximoff.

This isn't the first time Marvel has introduced some interesting concepts at its theme parks and on its cruises, and they don't always mean anything. However, given how much the MCU has been leaning into the Young Avengers in its last few projects, it feels like this could be the start of a major new team. Maybe we'll meet them in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars?

For more on the MCU, check out our guides to the Marvel timeline, how to watch the Marvel movies in order, and all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows to know about.