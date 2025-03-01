Marvel fans are sharing their dream Avengers team-ups, including one that would be "the biggest payoff" in the MCU so far

We've checked our calendars, and Avengers: Doomsday is getting closer. The massive Marvel movie marks the arrival of a Tony Stark that friends of the late, great Iron Man will be shocked to see. It won't be the only odd reunion in the massive superhero spectacle, though. Other characters, new and old, could cross paths, and fans are itching to see what comes when they do.

MCU lovers took to Reddit to posit the interactions that would have them going wild in the aisles to see, and one stood out more than most simply because of the history associated with it. An obvious one would be Doctor Doom/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) meeting his variant's web-slinging protege, Peter Parker (Tom Holland), who was wracked with grief following Iron Man's death at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Bittersweet doesn't even cut it, considering that Stark was the closest thing to a father figure that Peter had following the death of his Uncle Ben. Unfortunately, chances are that the leader of Latveria will have no time for the wall-crawling menace, which could spell for an emotional conflict. One fan wrote, "If they do decide to have RDJ's appearance be relevant to the movie, it would also be really interesting to see Peters reaction."

Other potential meet-ups that may or may not be heated included Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), as well as Doom meeting Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) given how much time the Guardian of the Galaxy member spent with Stark building the replacement Infinity Gauntlet. Perhaps one of the most heart-wrenching options, however, would be the savior of The Sacred Timeline and the God of Thunder. Since Avengers: Infinity War, Thor has believed his brother permanently dead, only for the former God of Mischief to break free and walk a path of redemption that saw him save time itself. Getting them together wouldn't just be great, it'd be an onion-cutting extravaganza. As one fan pointed out, "Loki and Thor would have the biggest payoff since it's been a relationship we've seen develop since Thor 1."

Whether we'll actually see that, however, has yet to be confirmed. Currently, the only cast member who is officially on board the project is Robert Downey Jr., with other cast members either rumored or, in the case of Benedict Cumberbatch, backtracking on whether he is or isn't in the film . Either way, there are going to be some monumental meetings that we can't wait to see. For now, though, check out every Marvel TV show and movie on the way here to help you prepare for Doom.