Marvel fans are revealing who they'd like to see added to the Thunderbolts lineup, from Moon Knight to a major Hulk villain

Thunderbolts* isn't even out in cinemas yet, but that hasn't stopped Marvel fans from discussing which comic book characters they'd love to see join the anti-Avengers team.

Taking to Reddit, anthonystrader18 asked users who they'd add to the lineup if they had a choice, and it turns out that many people had the same suggestions. The most common picks were Emil Blonsky AKA Abomination (Tim Roth), Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), and Jessica Jones' character Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor), who isn't canonically a part of the MCU currently – with a few others wanting Marc Spector AKA Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) in the mix.

"Zemo for the sake of having more Zemo, but I think MCU Zemo would be more focused on killing the whole team," wrote one fan. "Trish would be cool. Frank would be overkill. Bullseye is a menace, you can't control him."

"Abomination makes the most MCU sense. Moon Knight would be a fun addition though," said another, as a third agreed: "Abomination. I think he'd fit the 'lost person looking for a purpose' role pretty nicely."

"Trish is a superhuman, has no issue killing people and is also (in the nicest way possible) kinda dumb. So she's perfect for the team," replied a fourth.

"Trish and Blonsky are the ones that I think would make the most sense narratively, they could both be feasibly redeemed to the point where antihero or semi-hero, whatever you want to call that grey area, would be comfortable for their character," another chimed in. "While mixing in Frank or Dex would give potential for awesome sequences, it would make no sense - Frank especially. I cannot imagine a world where Frank is taking orders from anyone in government, given his history and character development in his show and in Daredevil."

Deadpool characters Vanessa Carlysle, though they name-dropped her Marvel Comics persona Hellcat specifically, and Peter were mentioned, too, as was unexpected She-Hulk standout Madisynn.

Check out some more suggestions below...

Starring the likes of Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Florence Pugh, Thunderbolts* sees unlikely do-gooders Yelena Bolova, Bucky Barnes, John Walker, Taskmaster, and Ghost brought together by Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Val to carry out dangerous on behalf of the government. Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Lewis Pullman and round out the main cast.

Set to round up Marvel Phase 5, Thunderbolts* arrives in theaters on May 2. While we wait, check out our guide to all the other new superhero movies heading our way.