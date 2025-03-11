Marvel fans are revealing who they'd like to see added to the Thunderbolts lineup, from Moon Knight to a major Hulk villain

News
By
published

"She's perfect for the team"

The cast of Thunderbolts
(Image credit: Disney)

Thunderbolts* isn't even out in cinemas yet, but that hasn't stopped Marvel fans from discussing which comic book characters they'd love to see join the anti-Avengers team.

Taking to Reddit, anthonystrader18 asked users who they'd add to the lineup if they had a choice, and it turns out that many people had the same suggestions. The most common picks were Emil Blonsky AKA Abomination (Tim Roth), Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), and Jessica Jones' character Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor), who isn't canonically a part of the MCU currently – with a few others wanting Marc Spector AKA Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) in the mix.

"Zemo for the sake of having more Zemo, but I think MCU Zemo would be more focused on killing the whole team," wrote one fan. "Trish would be cool. Frank would be overkill. Bullseye is a menace, you can't control him."

"Abomination makes the most MCU sense. Moon Knight would be a fun addition though," said another, as a third agreed: "Abomination. I think he'd fit the 'lost person looking for a purpose' role pretty nicely."

"Trish is a superhuman, has no issue killing people and is also (in the nicest way possible) kinda dumb. So she's perfect for the team," replied a fourth.

"Trish and Blonsky are the ones that I think would make the most sense narratively, they could both be feasibly redeemed to the point where antihero or semi-hero, whatever you want to call that grey area, would be comfortable for their character," another chimed in. "While mixing in Frank or Dex would give potential for awesome sequences, it would make no sense - Frank especially. I cannot imagine a world where Frank is taking orders from anyone in government, given his history and character development in his show and in Daredevil."

Deadpool characters Vanessa Carlysle, though they name-dropped her Marvel Comics persona Hellcat specifically, and Peter were mentioned, too, as was unexpected She-Hulk standout Madisynn.

Check out some more suggestions below...

Comment from r/marvelstudios
Comment from r/marvelstudios
Comment from r/marvelstudios
Comment from r/marvelstudios

Starring the likes of Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Florence Pugh, Thunderbolts* sees unlikely do-gooders Yelena Bolova, Bucky Barnes, John Walker, Taskmaster, and Ghost brought together by Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Val to carry out dangerous on behalf of the government. Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Lewis Pullman and round out the main cast.

Set to round up Marvel Phase 5, Thunderbolts* arrives in theaters on May 2. While we wait, check out our guide to all the other new superhero movies heading our way.

See more Movies News
CATEGORIES
Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Thunderbolts* trailer
Marvel fans have a theory about the formation of the Thunderbolts – and Valentina's motives
Thunderbolts
New Thunderbolts trailer sees the MCU's most beloved antiheroes step in for the Avengers and save the world
Thunderbolts* trailer
The latest Thunderbolts trailer all but confirms a major Marvel fan theory that one character is a goner
Thunderbolts
The big Thunderbolts theory about Taskmaster may not be so straightforward
Thunderbolts
Thunderbolts release date, cast, trailer, plot, and more about the Marvel movie
Thunderbolts
Sebastian Stan teases Marvel's Thunderbolts as he compares it to an iconic '80s teen movie
Latest in Marvel Movies
The cast of Thunderbolts
Marvel fans are revealing who they'd like to see added to the Thunderbolts lineup, from Moon Knight to a major Hulk villain
Black Widow
Scarlett Johansson doubles down on never coming back as Black Widow: “Natasha is dead. She is dead. She’s dead. Okay?"
Julian McMahon as Doctor Doom in 2005&#039;s Fantastic Four
The Doctor Doom actor from 2005's Fantastic Four thinks Robert Downey Jr.'s take on the role in the next Avengers movies will be "pretty extraordinary": "I love watching his work"
Anthony Mackie in Captain America: Brave New World
Brave New World box office crosses milestone for Captain America movies, even though it still might not break even
Black Widow post-credits
Avengers Tower will have a new name in Thunderbolts, and the movie's director says it's "a symbol of things taking a darker turn"
The cast of Thunderbolts
Thunderbolts director says the new Marvel movie is inspired by Toy Story 3: "Can they get out of the trash can together?"
Latest in News
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing Astarion, a pale male elf with short curly white hair and red eyes, looking over his shoulder with a smirk on his face
Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion actor comes face to face with what might just be the best merch to come of the RPG yet – a 5-foot Funko Pop figure of his character
Drop
New horror movie starring White Lotus and Yellowstone actors gets a great Rotten Tomatoes score as early reactions call it the "perfect date night movie"
Lois and Peter in Family Guy season 23
After 11 years, Family Guy suddenly brings back a deep-cut character for season 23
Key art for Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE showing the Prince rolling a Katamari as the King of All Cosmos sits at a livestreaming setup.
The first all-new Katamari Damacy game in almost 8 years is trapped in Apple Arcade jail, and I can only hope it follows in Hello Kitty Island Adventure's footsteps to eventually escape
The cast of Thunderbolts
Marvel fans are revealing who they'd like to see added to the Thunderbolts lineup, from Moon Knight to a major Hulk villain
Atomfall
Atomfall boss "very familiar" with Baldur's Gate 3 director's frustrations with publishers, as he recalls horror advice that games are "faster to make" if you "make fewer bugs"
More about marvel movies
Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson doubles down on never coming back as Black Widow: “Natasha is dead. She is dead. She’s dead. Okay?"
Julian McMahon as Doctor Doom in 2005&#039;s Fantastic Four

The Doctor Doom actor from 2005's Fantastic Four thinks Robert Downey Jr.'s take on the role in the next Avengers movies will be "pretty extraordinary": "I love watching his work"
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing Astarion, a pale male elf with short curly white hair and red eyes, looking over his shoulder with a smirk on his face

Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion actor comes face to face with what might just be the best merch to come of the RPG yet – a 5-foot Funko Pop figure of his character
See more latest
Most Popular
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing Astarion, a pale male elf with short curly white hair and red eyes, looking over his shoulder with a smirk on his face
Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion actor comes face to face with what might just be the best merch to come of the RPG yet – a 5-foot Funko Pop figure of his character
Clown in a Cornfield
First reactions to new clown horror movie say the slasher is giving Terrifier a run for its money
Drop
New horror movie starring White Lotus and Yellowstone actors gets a great Rotten Tomatoes score as early reactions call it the "perfect date night movie"
Key art for Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE showing the Prince rolling a Katamari as the King of All Cosmos sits at a livestreaming setup.
The first all-new Katamari Damacy game in almost 8 years is trapped in Apple Arcade jail, and I can only hope it follows in Hello Kitty Island Adventure's footsteps to eventually escape
Lois and Peter in Family Guy season 23
After 11 years, Family Guy suddenly brings back a deep-cut character for season 23
Atomfall
Atomfall boss "very familiar" with Baldur's Gate 3 director's frustrations with publishers, as he recalls horror advice that games are "faster to make" if you "make fewer bugs"
BlizzCon
BlizzCon 2026 is official, and after missing 4 BlizzCons in 6 years, Blizzard aims to "meaningfully elevate" the event
The Rise of Skywalker
Despite those retirement reports, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy is "very involved" in the Rey Star Wars movie, according to Daisy Ridley
Limbo
"You can't rewrite the past just because of a bad breakup": Legendary indie devs' feud is going public
Image of the Blade Runner board game box
Rare Blade Runner board game prototype is being auctioned for over $500 but there’s a far cheaper way to bring the neo-noir classic to your tabletop