Fancast favorite for rumored Spider-Man 4 villain Mister Negative says he isn't in the Marvel movie: "I'm happy to be included in that conversation, but I haven't heard anything"

Marvel fans have long been speculating that supervillain Mister Negative might have a role in Spider-Man 4, but fancast favorite Daniel Dae Kim has revealed that although he's heard the rumors, he's not in the movie.

"I heard something about that over the past six or seven months, and I saw that," Kim said in a new interview with ScreenRant. "I've seen that people want other Asian actors to play him as well, so I'm happy to be included in that conversation, but I haven't heard anything."

Mister Negative is a crime boss who comes up against Spider-Man (and Punisher) in the comics, who gained his powers, including superhuman strength and reflexes, after a series of experimental drug tests. His alter-ego, Martin Li, is a philanthropist who runs the FEAST project where Aunt May works.

"It's interesting," Kim, who recently starred in Netflix's hit animated movie Kpop Demon Hunters, continued. "I'm always up for an interesting role and an interesting project."

Spider-Man 4, officially titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is currently filming in Glasgow, Scotland, and one detail might have confirmed that Mister Negative has a role to play in the movie. An armored truck on set featured a red demon mark on its side, which bears a striking resemblance to the Inner Demons, an organized crime group led by Mister Negative that will be familiar to anyone who's played Insomniac's Spider-Man games.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day sees Tom Holland return as Peter Parker for the first time since 2021's No Way Home. He stars alongside Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, as well as Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who are back as MJ and Ned. Sadie Sink has also been cast in an undisclosed role.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows still to come in Marvel Phase 6 and beyond.