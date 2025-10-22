Director of X-Men flop New Mutants slams "unfulfilling" and "traumatic" experience: "We made half the movie we wanted to make"

News
By published

Josh Boone won't direct another mutant-centric film

(Image credit: Disney)

The New Mutants director Josh Boone has opened up about his "traumatic" experience filming the X-Men spin-off that almost immediately became shorthand for modern-day superhero flop.

Speaking to The Direct, Boone revealed that Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox (which reportedly led to planned reshoots being stalled) and the COVID-19 pandemic (that shunted New Mutants towards an unfavorable August 2020 slot) worked against his movie.

See more Movies News
Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.