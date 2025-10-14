Despite stealing the show in No Way Home, Andrew Garfield doesn't think The Amazing Spider-Man 3 will ever happen

It looks like Andrew Garfield's Spidey will only ever get two solo movies, unlike his Peter Parker counterparts Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, as the star has firmly shut down rumors surrounding The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

"It’s not happening and I don’t believe it ever will, but sweet of you to want it to happen," said Garfield in a recent GQ YouTube video. Garfield's answer is in response to a fan on TikTok asking where The Amazing Spider-Man 3 rumors were coming from, hoping that it was true. But alas, Garfield has put that one to bed.

The Amazing Spider-Man hit screens in 2012, seeing Garfield more or less successfully fill the rather large shoes left behind by Toby Maguire's Spidey, who starred in a trilogy that pretty much shaped what we know as Marvel cinema today. However, fans seem to love the British actor's take on the web-slinging hero as The Amazing Spider-Man managed to swing a respectable 71% on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, its sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, was met with slightly less positive reviews and stands at 50% on RT. It is not clear if this is the sole reason why The Amazing Spider-Man 3 never happened. Sony's partnership with Marvel and decision to bring Spider-Man into the MCU, which was a role later taken on by Tom Holland, may also have been a factor.

But, Garfield has shown up in Marvel projects since, despite only making two solo Spidey movies, compared to Maguire's three, and Holland, who is currently filming his fourth: Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The star stole the show in Spider-Man: No Way Home when he and Maguire entered Holland's world to help the hero defeat a multitude of Marvel supervillains.

No Way Home may have been the last time fans will ever see Garfield's Spidey, as in the same video, Garfield made it pretty clear that he will not be showing up in Avengers: Doomsday. "No, unequivocally fucking no," said the star.

Both The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 are available to watch on Disney Plus now. For more on Marvel Phase 6 and beyond, check out our guides on how to watch Marvel movies in order and upcoming Marvel movies and shows.