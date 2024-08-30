A new Marvel video rounds up the deep cut Deadpool and Wolverine Easter eggs you almost certainly missed

Deadpool and Wolverine might have been in theaters for a month, but it seems there are still hidden details to spot.

Now, there are tons and tons of Deadpool and Wolverine Easter eggs to spot in the movie, so don't be surprised if the video below, shared by Marvel, contains some nods to the comics that you didn't catch the first time. Check it out below.

Did you catch these #MarvelComics references in Marvel Studios' #DeadpoolAndWolverine? pic.twitter.com/L27IOQXOwKAugust 29, 2024

With everything from Age of Apocalypse Wolverine to Old Man Logan lovingly recreated on screen from the comics, it's clear the Deadpool and Wolverine team took their deep cut Easter eggs very seriously.

This isn't the only reveal from the movie recently, either. Star Ryan Reynolds also posted a deleted scene that sees Channing Tatum's Gambit seemingly make his way into the MCU, through one of those "Marvel Sparkle Circles".

Tatum's Gambit might not be the only Deadpool and Wolverine cameo who could return in some form, either. "The reaction when @realwesleysnipes enters the movie is the most intense thing l've heard in a theater. People screaming with uninhibited joy and love is also the sound of a legacy," Reynolds recently wrote of Wesley Snipes's appearance as Blade. "More Blade please. #DayWalker ***A Logan-style send off, specifically"

