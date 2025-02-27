Daredevil star Charlie Cox says Andrew Garfield didn't realize he was in Spider-Man: No Way Home: "You're not in my script"

With all the secrecy around Spider-Man: No Way Home, it turns out that two of the actors didn't even realize they were both in the movie. Daredevil actor Charlie Cox, who had a small cameo as a "really good lawyer" in the Tom Holland-led movie, says he texted his friend Andrew Garfield to hang out on set – but it didn't quite go to plan.

"I got to Atlanta to film Spider-Man," he recalled to Marvel. "I got to this hotel and was getting ready to go out and I texted Andrew Garfield. I pretty much knew he was in the film because I read all the stuff online. He’s an old friend of mine. I texted him: 'If the trades are to be believed then we are in the same movie.' And he’s like: 'I don’t think so, dude. I’m doing Spider Man.' So I was like: 'Yeah, so am I.' And he replied: 'You’re not in my script.' Well I’m in my script!"

The pair decided to meet up and go out for dinner in the city, but on the way realized what a terrible idea that was. Given that both of their parts were being kept secret right up until release, if someone had seen them, it might have spoiled the cameos. Cox says a remedy came when they realized there were "two chairs facing the wall." The actor laughed, "So we sat facing the wall and tried not to look at each other."

Fans have been having fun with the story, sharing some funny reactions on Instagram. "Imagine being at the end of a long shift and having to serve daredevil and spiderman who both ignoring each other for some reason," one commented while a second wrote: "Andrew's Peter & Matt Murdock need to interact in Secret Wars."

Next up for Cox is Daredevil: Born Again, which is the star's long-awaited solo entry into the MCU after the Spider-Man and She-Hulk cameos. The new 9-part series begins on Disney Plus on March 4. Check out our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule to not miss a moment.

