Captain America: Brave New World cameos and Easter eggs: all the Marvel references you might have missed

The Captain America: Brave New World cameos and Easter eggs are an interesting bunch, even if there's not that many of them. Unlike other recent MCU movies, the Marvel Phase 5 film is a more grounded flick without a barrage of cameos and multiverse references. But, there are still a few things to dig into, and that's what you'll find in our handy guide.

Here, we break down all the Captain America: Brave New World cameos and Easter eggs. Now, it should go without saying that that means the following contains major spoilers for Brave New World. Turn back now if you haven't seen the movie yet!

If you're up to date, head to the below for everything you need to know.

Captain America: Brave New World cameos explained

Bucky Barnes

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Sebastian Stan's role in the movie was kept secret ahead of release, but Bucky Barnes does indeed show up in Captain America 4. He arrives to give Sam Wilson some much-needed encouragement after the new Cap begins to doubt himself when Joaquin Torres gets seriously injured. We also find out that he's running for Congress.

Betty Ross

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Liv Tyler was confirmed for the movie ahead of time, but she only appears very briefly right at the end of the movie (after her voice is heard on the phone), so we're counting Betty Ross as a cameo. Betty, of course, is President Ross's daughter, and, after mostly avoiding her dad all movie, she shows up at the Raft to finally talk to him.

Copperhead

(Image credit: Netflix)

At the start of the film, Sam goes up against Copperhead, a member of the Serpent Society. He's played by Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson in the movie. In the comics, Copperhead is the alias of three different characters, and this version is most likely Davis Lawfers.

Captain America: Brave New World Easter eggs

Vibranium wings

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Sam's wings in the movie are a gift from Wakanda, meaning they're made out of Vibranium and have the same kinetic energy technology as the Black Panther suit – which Sam uses to great effect in the movie.

Adamantium

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The plot of Brave New World revolves around adamantium, salvaged from the giant Celestial in the ocean after the events of Eternals. Adamantium, of course, is closely associated with Wolverine, since his skeleton is made from the metal.

Celestial Island

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

A huge action sequence in the middle of the movie revolves around Celestial Island, AKA the giant Celestial that's sticking out of the Earth. It's been something of a meme to ask why no Marvel movie post-Eternals acknowledged its existence, but we can all rest easy now.

Pictures

(Image credit: Disney)

In Sam's apartment, you can spot some personal photographs on a shelf. One is a selfie of him and his pal Bucky, and another is a picture of him and his wingman Riley, who was shot down and killed in action on a mission with Sam when he was still in the military. You might remember the picture from The Winter Soldier.

Red Room

(Image credit: Disney)

Shira Haas's Ruth Bat-Seraph is a former Black Widow who was trained in the Red Room, which gets a name-drop. We'll see another former Widow in the next Marvel movie, Thunderbolts*, which is out later this year and stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova.

Dunphy

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

One of the soldiers who helps out Sam – and is killed by The Leader – is named Dunphy. In Marvel Comics, Dennis Dunphy is the name of Demolition Man, though whether the two characters are intended to be the same is unclear.

Camp Echo-1

(Image credit: Universal)

Camp Echo 1 is the name of the secure military location The Leader is being held in – until he breaks out, anyway. In Marvel Comics, it's a facility meant to peacefully contain Bruce Banner.

The Raft

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

At the end of the film, Sam heads to the Raft, where Ross has been imprisoned. This is the super secure prison introduced in Captain America: Civil War, and the current prisoners inside are Thunderbolt Ross, The Leader, Zemo, Willis Stryker, and Trish Walker. You can spot a prisoner reading a book in the background as Sam speaks to Ross, but you can't quite make out their face.

Serpent Society

(Image credit: Marvel)

In the movie, Giancarlo Esposito's Sidewinder is head of the Serpent Society, which in the comics is a group of criminals and mercenaries. They are, of course, all snake themed.

