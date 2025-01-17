14 years after it came out, a deep-cut Thor Easter egg has been unearthed – and it's spawned a discussion of the best hidden details in the MCU

Marvel movies are known for including Easter eggs and hidden nods, but it seems some of them are so deep cut that it takes years for them to be unearthed. This includes one detail from 2011's Thor which a fan on Reddit recently spotted.

The moment comes in an early scene when Thor is stripped of his godly powers and banished to Earth. As Odin casts him out, he pulls Thor's cloak off him and for a brief moment, you can see the Bifrost illuminated.

"I myself just found out that, in the first Thor movie, the mark of the bifrost is visible for a split second when Odin rips that circle thingy of Thor's chest while casting him out," user Rylact explained, sharing an image of the scene alongside one of the bifrost when Thor is on Earth. Check it out below.

It's a neat detail that has already spawned a discussion about what the best Easter eggs people have spotted on recent rewatches are. There's a whole load of deep-cut references in there, from everything including the Avengers movies to other Thor references.

"In The Avengers, when Thor and Loki are arguing on the top of the mountain (their first scene together) you can see two crows flying, suggesting that Odin is watching/hearing," shared one user while another pointed out a separate reference in Avengers: Endgame.

"Howard the Duck appears in the battle of earth in Endgame," commented the fan . "You see him in the portal scene if you pause right before Wasp grows." Meanwhile, a third simply wrote: "I like the Dr Strange name drop in Winter Soldier."

For more on all things Marvel, check out our guides to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows as well as our breakdown of how to stream the Marvel movies in order.