1 year later, Deadpool and Wolverine fans are still getting emotional at a major scene from the Marvel movie

A year after the film released, Deadpool and Wolverine fans are once again appreciating one of the Marvel Phase 5 movie's most iconic scenes.

"I still get so emotional every time I watch this scene," posted one fan on Reddit, referring to the moment Ryan Reynolds's Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine join hands near the end of the film to destroy the Time Ripper, soundtracked to a choir rendition of Madonna's "Like a Prayer."

"I love the scene. It could have just been a super hero moment where they save the day by clasping hands. The entire theme was about Wade wanting to matter to his timeline and Logan wanting to not matter (anti-matter) so much that he got his friends killed without him. The machine being such an on-the-nose foil for them was a bit much, but I loved it. Wade never shutting up and Logan not wanting to open up was such a great buddy movie duo," shared one fan. "The super hero moment with them revisiting the core of their personal struggle and overcoming both was great. Too many men run from feelings these days and it's great seeing tough guys be vulnerable."

"I agree. This scene really works for me. Might not have the same impact for people who didn't grow up with Hugh but it feels like the culmination of all those decades of work," adds another fan. "Not just the character himself but for the actor as well. And to us the audience looking at him after all this time and thinking he's still our childhood hero. The choir version of like a prayer is what really sells it though while playing through the memories of two antiheros sacrificing themselves and of course seeing him finally in the Wolverine mask. The Logan ending was a good send off from a filmmaking and serious perspective, but this was just pure over the top fan service and I'm here for it."

"This scene is actually shot incredibly well. As the kids say: ABSOLUTE CINEMA," shares another fan, while someone else says: "I think this movie does not get the credit it deserves for the actual acting and emotional through-line that it manages amongst all the chaos and cameos."

Deadpool and Wolverine was a huge success for Marvel, scoring over $1 billion at the box office. At the moment, it's unclear when – or if – we'll see Reynolds or Jackman again in the MCU.

