Who was the woman singing in Tom Bombadil's house? Here's your answer

Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Rings of Power season 2, episode 4! Turn back now if you're not up to date!

Who is the woman singing in Tom Bombadil's house in the latest Rings of Power season 2 episode? It's a valid question, considering the voice is left a total enigma.

The new episode introduces us to live-action Tom Bombadil for the first time, and, naturally, there are a lot of unanswered questions about the jolly old fellow. We wouldn't have it any other way…

But there is one question we think we can clear up, and that's the identity of his mysterious companion. Below, we dive into Goldberry and her backstory in J.R.R Tolkien's works.

Who is Goldberry in The Rings of Power? Her Lord of the Rings history explained

(Image credit: Prime Video)

In Tolkien's writings, Goldberry is Tom Bombadil's wife. She's a bit of a mystery, just like her husband, but she has a deep connection to nature. She met Bombadil when she and her people tried to capture him, though he was able to get out of his predicament thanks to the power of his voice. They married soon after.

In The Fellowship of the Ring, Goldberry meets Frodo and the other Hobbits after Bombadil rescues them from a sticky situation with the tree Old Man Willow (not to be confused with Old Man Ironwood, who swallows the Stranger in The Rings of Power until Bombadil coaxes it to release him again).

In the show, we don't actually see Goldberry, and Bombadil doesn't explain anything about the mysterious singer to the Stranger. It's safe to assume that this is Goldberry, though – after all, who else would be in Bombadil's home singing but his whimsical wife?

It remains to be seen if we'll ever actually lay eyes on Goldberry in the series, but, for now, it seems sure that she's in the cottage with her husband.

The Rings of Power season 2 is releasing weekly on Prime Video now, and you can check out our Rings of Power season 2 release schedule to keep up to date, or see our Rings of Power season 2 review for our spoiler-free verdict on all eight episodes.