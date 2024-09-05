There’s one small detail in the latest episode of The Rings of Power that could reveal the Stranger’s identity

The identity of the Stranger has yet to be revealed, but The Rings of Power fans think they've figured it out.

In The Rings of Power season 2 episode 4, there's a very subtle – yet arguably very obvious – clue as to who The Stranger could be (and I couldn't agree more).

"I couldn’t help but notice a light blue robe hanging on the wall in Tom’s place (~20 min in)," someone wrote. "Perhaps it will be a parting gift for the Stranger in a future episode."

Well, there's two people we all know and love who famously wear blue robes – and that's Alatar and Pallando. Tolkien described Alatar and Pallando as being dressed in robes of "sea-blue." They're also known as the Blue Wizards.

Around the forging of the Rings of Power in the Second Age, Alatar and Pallando were chosen to become the first of the Istari, and were sent to the East to instigate the rebellion against Sauron and assist the few tribes of Men who were cast out after refusing to worship Morgoth in the First Age.

"They're 100% going to do that, because Tom calls The Stranger's robe a 'filthy robe,' it's very obvious they're going to give Stranger the blue robe," another fan posited. "Another not-so-subtle hint is every time the blue robe is on-screen, The Stranger's theme plays."

If you're not convinced, there's also the fact that Alatar is also called Morinehtar which quite literally means, "darkness-slayer" in Quenya.

Continued the fan: "Also, two other hints, one from earlier and one now. Early on, he said, 'From shadow you came, and to shadow I bid you return.' And now, he is told by Tom his task is to face both Sauron and the Dark Wizard. If he beats the Dark Wizard, then wouldn't it be fitting to call him darkness-slayer? I'm calling that they name The Stranger specifically Alatar."

The Rings of Power season 2 is streaming now. Check out our guide to The Rings of Power season 2 release schedule and our The Rings of Power season 2 review.