The Rings of Power's Stranger actor says we "already know who he is": "Do we need his name at this point?"

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 star Daniel Weyman isn't convinced we need to know who the Stranger really is.

We first met the Stranger back in season 1, when he mysteriously crash landed on Middle-earth with no identity.

"Well, I've only been recently realizing this, but the thing that I'm really going for now is the fact that we already know who he is," Weyman told Collider. "We've all watched him in season 1. He was nothing when he arrived. He'd literally no memory from before that, and we've seen everything that he's been. So actually, of all the characters we've seen so far, I think we know him best. Do we need his name at this point? I don't know."

Of course, one familiar line of dialogue in the season 1 finale strongly suggested that the Stranger is none other than Gandalf. Whether that's a red herring or not remains to be seen, however.

What we did find out for sure in the season 1 finale, though, was that everyone's theories about Halbrand were true, and the man was indeed Sauron the whole time. Judging by the latest trailer for The Rings of Power season 2, he's going to be spreading darkness across Middle-earth – and the characters we know and love are going to have to unite to stop him.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 returns to Prime Video this August 29.