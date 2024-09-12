The Rings of Power season 3 has reportedly been in the works for months, although it hasn’t been greenlit

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 hasn't even come to a close yet and we’re already thinking about season 3, which according to recent reports, is already in the works.

"A third season has been in the works for months, though it has not been officially greenlighted," says The Hollywood Reporter . The outlet added that, according to their sources, Amazon Studios "remains committed to the show’s original five-season plan."

This isn't a big shock as it was revealed earlier this year that showrunners Patrick McKay and JD Payne had already begun work on The Rings of Power season 3, and was working on a story outline for the season. It is unclear how far that outline has gotten, but if THR is correct and work has been ongoing for several months, we hope a script is on the way.

Based on J.R.R. Tolkien's works but separate from Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Prime Video’s The Rings of Power premiered in 2022 quickly solidifying itself as one of the best shows on Amazon Prime. Now season 2 is here the viewership is only going up, as Amazon claims that 40 million viewers worldwide watched the new season’s premiere in its first 11 days on the streamer.

The second season picks up from The Rings of Power season one finale , where Galadriel finds out that the man she had been championing all season long was actually her sworn enemy Sauron . So far, season 2 has shown a darker side of Middle-earth, packed with battle and dark creatures.

Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 episodes 1-5 are available to stream on Prike video now with new episodes dropping weekly. For more, check out our guide to The Rings of Power season 2 release schedule and our The Rings of Power season 2 review.