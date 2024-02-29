Work on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 has already begun – and season 2 is coming this year

Before The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 has even arrived, work on the third season has begun – and it sounds like season 2 could be coming this year, too.

Tucked away in the news that showrunners Patrick McKay and JD Payne have signed an exclusive deal with Amazon Studios is the reveal that the duo has already begun work on The Rings of Power season 3. The writers room isn't open just yet, no has the show officially been renewed, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but McKay and Payne are said to be working on the story outline for the season.

THR also indicates that The Rings of Power season 2 will be debuting this year. Season 1 arrived on Amazon Prime Video back in 2022 and quickly became the streamer's most-watched series ever (though not everyone finished the show).

Plot details are unknown at this point, but season 1 saw the creation of Mordor, the reveal that Halbrand was Sauron all along, and even a tease that the mysterious Stranger is in fact the Gandalf we know and love. Adventure awaits…

The fantasy series is based on J.R.R. Tolkien's Appendices and is separate from the Peter Jackson movies – in fact, it takes place a very long time before that part of the story. The cast includes Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Charlie Vickers as Halbrand/Sauron, Daniel Weyman as the Stranger, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Lloyd Owen as Elendil, and Maxim Baldry as Isildur.

Season 2 has wrapped filming, but there's still no firm release date. While you wait, check out our guide to the best shows on Amazon Prime to fill out your watchlist.