The Rings of Power season 2 might have just quietly introduced a major Lord of the Rings location in its final seconds

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Rings of Power season 2 episode 8.

Galadriel has a rough go of things at the end of The Rings of Power season 2. After Sauron stabs her with Morgoth’s crown, she falls down a cliff and is left for dead in the forest. It’s only Gil-galad and Elrond (wearing Nenya) that are able to bring her back.

She then wakes up in a lush green mountainside, Gil-galad tells her that they are now “safe”. When Galadriel asks where they are, Erlond explains that it is “a sanctuary protected by the Elven rings,” and in another shot we see that there is a waterfall running through its center.

Now while it’s not clear where they are, all signs are pointing to it actually being a major Lord of the Rings location: Rivendell. In J.R.R. Tolkien’s chronology, the Elves scattered following the Siege of Eregion, and split into various factions with some going to what would become Rivendell, a safe haven from Sauron founded by Elrond after the battle.

In the Unfinished Tales, Tolkien writes: “Elrond was able to extricate himself (from the siege of Eregion), but he was forced away northwards, and it was at that time [in the year 1697, according to the Tale of Years] that he established a refuge and stronghold at Imladris (Rivendell).”

Set in the Misty Mountains, it remained under Elrond’s control right into the Third-Age, when many may be most familiar with it. It’s where Frodo Baggins and the Fellowship of the Ring first met in the Lord of the Rings to decide the fate of the One Ring.

The showrunners have been pretty shady about the arrival of Rivendell so far, so we’ll have to wait and see if they comment. Back ahead of season 2, Patrick McKay was asked directly if we’d see it by Nerdist and he simply replied, “Oh gosh, no comment”.

If this is indeed Rivendell in the season finale, it seems likely that it may become a crucial location in The Rings of Power season 3. We've also got everything you need to know about The Rings of Power season 2 ending, and Narsil.