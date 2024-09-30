Elrond actor gives his take on the Galadriel kiss, as Rings of Power co-star has the perfect Star Wars comparison: "It's very Leia and Luke, if we're being honest"

Exclusive: Elrond actor Robert Aramayo explains to GamesRadar+ why *that* kiss was all about practicality, not passion

Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) in The Rings of Power season 2
Elrond and Galadriel's kiss in The Rings of Power season 2, episode 7 has proved divisive among fans, but actor Robert Aramayo has defended the moment, insisting it's a scene borne out of practicality, not passion,

"It's very practical in the moment," Robert Aramayo tells GamesRadar+ "I think it's the best way to give her the keys to get free."

In the scene in Adar's Orc encampment, Elrond leans in to give Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) a kiss. While the (admittedly, romantic) score may have suggested otherwise, it's later revealed that the Elf sneaked a lockpick to Galadriel so she could escape.

"It's a shocking thing to do in that tent, in that moment. I think it's a smart tactic on Elrond's part, you know? I understand – obviously – given the lore and what we know about Elrond and Galadriel's future… I understand the controversy that may ensue."

As Tolkien-heads may be aware, Elrond later marries Galadriel's daughter Celebrian, making her – in effect – his mother-in-law. We imagine that would make for an awkward family reunion but maybe, as Gil-galad actor Benjamin Walker points out, not as much as one in a galaxy far, far away.

"[It's] very Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker, if we're being honest!" Walker jokes. 

Infamously, Luke and Leia shared a kiss in The Empire Strikes Back, a moment that was subsequently spoiled by the reveal that they were, in fact, brother and sister. 

The Rings of Power season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video. For more, check out our guides to some of Middle-earth's big mysteries: who is Adar, who is The Stranger, and the latest on all things Annatar.

