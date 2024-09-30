Elrond actor gives his take on the Galadriel kiss, as Rings of Power co-star has the perfect Star Wars comparison: "It's very Leia and Luke, if we're being honest"

Elrond and Galadriel's kiss in The Rings of Power season 2, episode 7 has proved divisive among fans, but actor Robert Aramayo has defended the moment, insisting it's a scene borne out of practicality, not passion,

"It's very practical in the moment," Robert Aramayo tells GamesRadar+ "I think it's the best way to give her the keys to get free."

In the scene in Adar's Orc encampment, Elrond leans in to give Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) a kiss. While the (admittedly, romantic) score may have suggested otherwise, it's later revealed that the Elf sneaked a lockpick to Galadriel so she could escape.

"It's a shocking thing to do in that tent, in that moment. I think it's a smart tactic on Elrond's part, you know? I understand – obviously – given the lore and what we know about Elrond and Galadriel's future… I understand the controversy that may ensue."

As Tolkien-heads may be aware, Elrond later marries Galadriel's daughter Celebrian, making her – in effect – his mother-in-law. We imagine that would make for an awkward family reunion but maybe, as Gil-galad actor Benjamin Walker points out, not as much as one in a galaxy far, far away.

"[It's] very Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker, if we're being honest!" Walker jokes.

Infamously, Luke and Leia shared a kiss in The Empire Strikes Back, a moment that was subsequently spoiled by the reveal that they were, in fact, brother and sister.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Rings of Power season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video. For more, check out our guides to some of Middle-earth's big mysteries: who is Adar, who is The Stranger, and the latest on all things Annatar.