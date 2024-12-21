There was "no version" of Sonic 3 that wouldn't include Live and Learn according to director Jeff Fowler: "The fans would hunt me down"

Sonic 3 director Jeff Fowler has explained the decision behind bringing Crush 40's iconic 'Live and Learn' song from Sonic Adventure 2 onto the big screen.

Spoilers for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 follow.

"You fire up your Dreamcast and Sonic Adventure 2 and the first thing you're hearing is licks from 'Live and Learn' and Crush 40," Fowler tells GamesRadar+ of the origins of the vocal track from the Japanese-American rock band.

While Sonic's tracks such as 'Escape from the City' and 'His World' are perennial fan favorites, the placement of 'Live and Learn' in the final act of Sonic Adventure 2 has ensured its staying power – and connection to Shadow – for decades to come.

"I just felt there was no version of this where we weren't going to make that a strong presence in the film. The fans would hunt me down if I didn't," Fowler joked. "Not only did I do it out of fear of my own life, but also because it's an awesome song and we're happy to get to use it."

In Sonic 3, Live and Learn is first gently introduced as a riff on Maria's guitar during the opening's brief flashback scene. It then carries through the film as a leitmotif for Shadow before bursting forth into the full vocal version as Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and Shadow (Keanu Reeves) first duel and then transform into Super Sonic and Super Shadow respectively to stop the Eclipse Cannon and Gerald Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from destroying the planet.

