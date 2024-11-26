I'm convinced that a new Sonic 3 trailer might have solved the Rouge mystery

Sonic 3 may have just got a brand-new trailer, but that's not the only new clip that's been doing the rounds. A TV spot actually sheds some more light on what might be happening in the upcoming threequel, and it could solve the Rouge mystery.

Shared on Twitter by a user called Veloriium, the new TV clip features James Marsden's Tom Wachowski with Sonic eyes as it's teased the movie will feature "body swapping". Now, while we want to know what the context of that scene is, it's given us some food for thought about another theory.

Ever since Krysten Ritter was cast, fans have been speculating that she might be playing fan-favorite Rouge the Bat. Now, it seemed like this wasn't actually the case when the cast list emerged and Ritter was listed as 'Director Rockwell' – and we even got a glimpse of her in live-action.

But if there are some body swapping antics going down in the movie, could that suggest we might be getting Rouge after all? Fans are desperate after all for the fan-favorite jewel thief to make an appearance, with stars like Sarah Paulson even being asked if they're going to play them in Sonic 3 (H/T ComicBook.com). Could the movie end with Ritter ending up in Rouge's body?

There does seem to be a secret character hiding in plain sight after one image from the movie was released with a very conspicuous gap in the middle. Watch this space…

The third movie sees Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles facing a new powerful enemy in Shadow the Hedgehog (voiced by Keanu Reeves). Jim Carrey's Dr Robotnik returns too as the team are forced to make some unlikely allies in the race to beat Shadow.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is released in theaters in the US on December 20 and the UK on December 21. For more upcoming movies, check out our guide to upcoming video game movies.