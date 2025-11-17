After Lilo and Stitch made $1 billion, Disney is back with a new live-action remake of Moana that looks and feels exactly like the animated movie

The first trailer for Disney's live-action Moana movie has arrived, and it looks just as magical as the original animated feature.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we hear newcomer Catherine Laga'aia sing "I am Moana (Song of the Ancestors)" over a montage of action, dancing, and dazzling views of the island – and yes, we also see our first look at Hei Hei the rooster. Upon first watch, you might be wondering where Dwayne Johnson's Maui is... but he's right there at the very end of the trailer with his magical fish hook in tow.

Moana (originally voiced by Auli'i Cravalho) tells the story of a 14-year-old girl chosen by the ocean to reunite the goddess Te Fiti with a mystical relic. In her adventures, she teams up with the exiled demigod Maui (Johnson), who helps her on her quest to become a master way-finder. The first film hit theaters in 2016, and earned $687.2 million at the global box office, as well as two Academy Award nominations. Moana 2 was released in 2024, and earned a whopping $1 billion at the global box office.

Moana | Official Teaser - YouTube Watch On

For the live-action version, Thomas Kail, known for directing Broadway's Hamilton, directs from a screenplay by Jared Bush (Zootopia) and Dana Ledoux Miller (Moana 2). The cast includes John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala.

Moana hits theaters on July 10, 2026. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our list of movie release dates.