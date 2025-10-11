The Vampire Lestat returns in a bloody new extended look at AMC's incredible horror series

One show that frankly has not earned nearly enough attention, even as it enters into its third season, is AMC's brilliantly blood-drenched adaptation of Interview with the Vampire. Venturing off the beaten path of Anne Rice's original book and updating it for a modern audience, the show followed the tumultuous relationship between Louis (Game of Thrones' Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid). Now, a brand new extended look for The Vampire Lestat, the third televised chapter that sees the return of the legendary vampire, has arrived online, as he finds fame and a new way to subdue his insatiable appetite for blood, as well as other carnal activities.

It's well-documented that Anne Rice initially had concerns about Tom Cruise taking on the role of Lestat for Neil Jordan's 1994 film, only to retract them when she saw him in action. Now, while there's no doubt that Cruise delivers with his iteration of the character, for those who haven't seen a single episode, there's an argument to be made that Reid does an even greater job as Lestat de Lioncourt in AMC's series. Don't believe us? Check out the trailer below, where he looks to be having a bloody ball.

Extended First Look at The Vampire Lestat ft. Sam Reid | Premieres 2026 | AMC+ - YouTube Watch On

Picking up from the events of Season 2, which saw the interview reach its end, The Vampire Lestat shifts its focus to Louis' maker, looking into his future as well as his past, exploring how he came to be. Speaking at New York Comic Con about the new season (via The Hollywood Reporter), executive producer Mark Johnson revealed that the show will be taking from a batch of books from Rice's Vampire Chronicles, including Merrick, The Vampire Armand, and Queen of the Damned. “In terms of how we chose which pieces of The Vampire Lestat to use this season, because we’re running through the subjectivity of Lestat, it has to do with what he wants to remember, what he’s willing to remember, and then what memories are going to come for him, whether he likes it or not.”

Currently, there's no confirmed date for when The Vampire Lestat will be hitting television screens in 2026, but that gives you plenty of time to catch up on the bloody affairs of Louis and Lestat in the meantime. Also, since it's spooky season, queue up Interview with the Vampire alongside our 20 best horror shows, as well.