The Last of Us season 2 will tell "a different version" of the story, but Neil Druckmann loves the changes they've made: "Its DNA is in there"
Neil Druckmann talks The Last of Us season 2
The Last of Us season 2 is almost upon us – and it sounds like it'll be different to how you remember from the game.
"I love the changes that we've made," co-creator Neil Druckmann told Variety. "It's a different version of that story, but its DNA is in there. Maybe more than excited, I'm really curious what their reaction will be."
While we don't know what all of these changes are, one thing we do know is that Abby will be a little different. Kaitlyn Dever is playing the character in season 2, but she's not quite as buff as her video game counterpart. "There's not as much violent action moment to moment. It's more about the drama," Druckmann explained earlier in the year. "I'm not saying there's no action here. It's just, again, different priorities and how you approach it. Kaitlyn has the spirit of the game in her. What I always loved about the idea was that you are going to continually be challenged as you were in season 1."
We also know that season 2 will incorporate "pretty brutal" scrapped content from the game. "I'm very excited for people to see it," Druckmann has said.
Along with Dever, the cast includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Isabela Merced as Dina, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac.
The Last of Us season 2 arrives on HBO this April 13. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming shows to fill out your watchlist.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
